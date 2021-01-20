GGconversations - COVID-19 Vaccines in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Major-General Dany Fortin and Dr. Gary Kobinger will join Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, for virtual discussions about COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on Thursday, January 21, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. EST (English) and 2:30 p.m. (French). During these 30-minute GGconversations, the Governor General and her guests will talk about the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada and the science behind them.

Major-General Dany Fortin is the chief of staff of the Canadian Joint Operations Command, Canadian Armed Forces, and was recently appointed vice-president of Logistics and Operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada. He is in charge of coordinating the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to the provinces and territories.

Dr. Gary Kobinger is one of Canada's pre-eminent infectious disease experts and vaccine researchers, and has previously been a guest on GGconversations. Dr. Kobinger is the founder and CEO of Guard RX, a not-for-profit vaccine research company looking to develop potentially life-saving and affordable drugs and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases.

The conversations were pre-recorded and will be broadcast on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. EST in English and at 2:30 p.m. EST in French. The conversations will be aired on the GG Julie Payette YouTube channel and the @GGJuliePayette Facebook account.

The conversations will remain available to watch via the same platforms and on www.gg.ca after the event.

Follow GGJuliePayette on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rob McKinnon, Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-548-1976 (cell), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.gg.ca/

