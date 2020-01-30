Get ready for #FacetoFaceFeb

Centennial College students launch 29-day campaign for The GenWell Project to get more people connected

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The GenWell Project, a human connection movement, is declaring next month as Face-to-Face February, a 29-day calendar challenge on social media encouraging people to engage in face-to-face interactions.

A 2019 survey across Canadian post-secondary institutions found that nearly 70 per cent of students felt lonely throughout the school year. The Face-to-Face February challenge was created by students in Centennial College's post-graduate public relations program to tackle this issue of loneliness and features daily prompts for their peers and the community to engage in face-to-face activities.

So, get ready to "compliment a stranger" in week one, "take a friend on your next grocery trip" in week two, and "study for midterms" in week three. At the end of each day, participants are encouraged to post photos of themselves performing and completing the daily challenge using the hashtag #facetofacefeb.

"The curated challenges are based on helping people develop a lasting habit by proactively connecting with others throughout the month," said Mubashira, a student who is working on the campaign. "We all spend far too much time on technology, but strategically we are using the medium via @GenWellProject accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to reach our peers."

"Technology and human connection do not have to be mutually exclusive," said Pete Bombaci, the Chief Connection Officer at The GenWell Project. "It's all about balance. Use your device as a catalyst to engage in real conversation….face-to-face."

"Although created for students, everyone can benefit from this campaign, and we encourage all Canadians to complete these daily challenges. Study after study shows the positive mental and physical health benefits of interacting with people face-to-face and it keeps people happier and healthier. We hope these daily prompts will help people form healthy connection habits and inspire others," Bombaci added.

About The GenWell Project

The GenWell Project is a human connection movement whose mission is to make the world a happier and healthier place by reminding people about the importance of face-to-face social connection and inspiring them to take action and create healthy connection habits ongoing. Join the movement, bring your community together, become a generator of great conversations and connections in your life and in the lives of others. For more information, please visit our website.

About Centennial College

Centennial College is Ontario's first community college. It was established in 1966 and primarily serves the eastern portion of the Greater Toronto Area through five campuses and seven satellite locations. Our college is best known for its record of exemplary teaching, innovative programming and extensive partnership building. www.centennialcollege.ca

