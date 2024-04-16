Gerry Brown Honored as Ducks Unlimited Canada's Manitoba Volunteer of the Year

Every Moment Matters: Shaping the Future Through Volunteering

WINNIPEG, MB, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - In recognition of his unparalleled commitment to conservation and volunteerism, Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is proud to announce Gerry Brown as the Manitoba Volunteer of the Year. With over 25 years of dedicated service, Brown's contributions have left an indelible mark on Manitoba's wetlands and the DUC community.

Gerry Brown (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

We all know that we can't be everywhere at once, but ask around Manitoba and it certainly seems as if Gerry Brown has found a way to do it. Throughout the province, he's well known as the guy who will show up, help set up and run all kinds of events, assisting at least eight DUC chapters in any given year.

Gerry embodies the spirit of volunteerism that drives DUC's conservation efforts forward. His willingness to lend a hand wherever it's needed exemplifies what it means to be a part of the DUC family of volunteers.

Brown's journey with DUC began in his hometown of Rennie, where his childhood exposure to conservation efforts at the Alfred Hole Goose Sanctuary ignited a lifelong passion for protecting natural wetlands. A commercial helicopter pilot by profession, Brown witnessed firsthand the impact of human activity on Manitoba's landscapes, compelling him to take action.

Throughout his volunteer career, Brown has been instrumental in organizing and supporting numerous DUC events, from the annual Ride to the Lake to serving as Chair of the Manitoba Provincial Volunteer Council. His efforts have not only raised significant funds for wetland conservation but have also inspired community members to join the cause.

In celebration of National Volunteer Week and the theme "Every Moment Matters," DUC encourages Canadians to consider the impact of volunteering. "Gerry's story is a powerful reminder of the difference one person can make," added Tim Binch, DUC's National Manager of Volunteer Fundraising. "We invite others to follow in his footsteps and join us in our mission to conserve wetlands."

Inspired by Gerry Brown's dedication? Join us as a volunteer and make a difference in your community.

Join the ranks of extraordinary individuals like Gerry and make an impact in our conservation efforts. Visit ducks.ca to learn how you can contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

As DUC continues to lead in the creation and preservation of urban wetlands, its efforts exemplify the power of community in conservation. DUC calls on individuals, businesses, and policymakers to support these vital initiatives.

For further information on DUC's conservation projects and how you can contribute, visit ducks.ca (https://www.ducks.ca).

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

