Georgian Bay Spirit Co., The First Spirits Company to Join Canada's Forest Trust Corporation as Smart Forest™ Stewards

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Georgian Bay Spirit Co.™ (GBSC), the innovator behind the Eco-Friendly Georgian Bay Gin – Canada's first-ever paper spirit bottle - has announced a new partnership with Canada's Forest Trust Corporation (CFT) to plant, preserve and protect a Smart Forest™ in Canada.

Under the initiative, GBSC commits to planting one tree for every bottle of Eco-Friendly Gin sold in 2024. This investment is a direct effort to support the growth of healthy biodiverse forests for the benefit of carbon storage, ecosystem restoration and climate change mitigation. This marks GBSC as the first spirits company in Canada to engage directly as a Smart Forest™ steward.

"Georgian Bay Spirit Co. is proud to lead sustainable practices within the spirits industry across Canada," said Jeff Young, Supply Planning & Sustainability Manager of Georgian Bay Spirit Co. "Our partnership with Canada's Forest Trust Corporation represents a significant step forward in our commitment to environmental stewardship and reflects our ongoing efforts to integrate sustainable practices into every aspect of our business."

The collaboration grants GBSC access to a bespoke Smart Forest Portal, which tracks the impact and growth of the Smart Forest™. The portal will also deliver learning and engagement resources for the team at GBSC.

"This is not just an environmental initiative; it is a fundamental part of our business model," stated Cristina Mitchell, President of Georgian Bay Spirit Co. "By integrating this program with our other sustainability initiatives, we are making a tangible commitment to the health of our planet and encouraging our customers to join us in taking nature-based climate action."

GBSC's broader sustainability strategy includes various activities, investments, and initiatives to reduce the company's environmental footprint and promote a more sustainable future.

Gary Zed, Founder and CEO of Canada's Forest Trust Corporation, commented on the partnership: "Working with Georgian Bay Spirit Co.™ is a significant milestone for us. It demonstrates a shared commitment to sustainable development and showcases the tangible steps the spirits and beverage industry should take to mitigate their environmental impact."

For more information about this initiative and other GBSC sustainability efforts, visit https://www.georgianbayspiritco.com/pages/sustainability-initiatives .

About Georgian Bay Spirit Co.™

Georgian Bay Spirit Co. is one of Canada's most awarded craft distilleries and is based in Collingwood, Ontario. Founded in 2013 by Denzil Wadds and Tim Keenleyside, the company produces premium spirits as well as a variety of some of Canada's top-selling craft cocktails-in-a-can. Inspired by the beauty of Georgian Bay, they seek to develop world-class spirits and cocktails that are balanced, great-tasting and proudly Canadian. The company produces award-winning Georgian Bay Gin, Vodka and Whisky along with the award-winning portfolio of ready-to-drink craft-cocktails-in-a-can.

About Canada's Forest Trust Corporation

Canada's Forest Trust Corporation (CFT) is a social enterprise committed to leading nature-based climate solutions by building Smart Forests™. Through a customized Smart Forest™ Portal, we take meaningful action to support carbon storage and biodiversity protection and align this with sustainability and employee engagement initiatives. CFT equips businesses, organizations, and individuals with the tools to mitigate their environmental impact and boost climate literacy. With cutting-edge technology, Smart Forests™ enhance biodiversity, guarantee protection from clearcutting, and secure investments against climate risks. This is a turnkey path to a future where everyone supports nature and climate action.

