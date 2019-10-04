Geoff Chutter of WhiteWater named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Pacific winner

Geoff's entrepreneurial journey began in 1980 when he purchased 18 acres of park in Penticton, BC to build one of North America's first waterslide parks. Facing initial challenges purchasing slides, he was quick to collaborate with a local engineering firm and fiberglass manufacturer to achieve his vision. Now, WhiteWater is the largest global designer of water parks and the biggest manufacturer of water park products — from surf machines on the back of cruise ships, to huge water play structures you see in renowned entertainment theme parks.

"Just like its slides, WhiteWater has had its own ups and downs, but it's the way that Geoff positively approaches challenges head-on with perseverance and a true entrepreneurial spirit, that really impressed the judges," says Lui Petrollini, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Pacific Program Director. "When an economic downturn comes knocking, consumer discretionary spending is typically the first to go. But Geoff didn't let this stop him in the early 2000s. Instead, he turned it into an opportunity and has made WhiteWater a force to be reckoned with ever since."

Over the last 14 years, WhiteWater has seen 185% growth. In part, credited to WhiteWater's global focus, opening offices in emerging markets ahead of competitors to give the company a first-player advantage. Another factor in Geoff's success can be tied to his purpose-driven leadership and commitment to providing a positive, safe and collaborative work environment.

Geoff also fosters a culture of giving back at WhiteWater by supporting Thanks for Giving and Give Kids the World Run and personally supporting Covenant House in Vancouver as the Treasurer and Chair of the Development Committee. But his global impact is perhaps best summarized by the number of global projects — approximately 200 a year in 30 countries — WhiteWater completes to provide more accessible water fun to millions around the world.

Also recognized at the gala was David Katz of Plastic Bank with a Special Citation Award for Social Entrepreneurship. The company uses blockchain technology to convert ocean waste into currency, helping to reduce two of the world's biggest problems: pollution and poverty.

What's next?

As the Pacific region's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019, Geoff will compete with top entrepreneurs from the Prairies, Ontario, Québec and Atlantic regions for the national honour of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Canada, to be presented at a gala celebration on 28 November 2019 in Toronto. In June 2020, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 will move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year.

More information

Visit ey.com/ca/EOY for more program details and a complete list of category finalists and gala dates in other regions.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Pacific category award recipients:

Business Disrupter

First West Capital | Vancouver

Kristi Miller

Business-to-Business

WhiteWater | Richmond

Geoff Chutter

Consumer Products and Services

Otter Co-op | Surrey

Jack Nicholson

Emerging Entrepreneur

SmartSweets | Vancouver

Tara Bosch

Environmental Products and Services

Clevest | Burnaby

Thomas Ligocki

Food and Beverage

Warehouse Group | Vancouver

Dan Wilson, Kyle Tweter

Natural Resources and Energy

San Group | Langley

Kamal Sanghera, Suki Sanghera

Social Impact

tentree | Vancouver

Arthur Kononuk, David Luba, Derrick Emsley, Kalen Emsley, Stephen Emsley

Technology

Galvanize | Vancouver

Laurie Schultz

Special Citation: Social Entrepreneur

Plastic Bank | Vancouver

David Katz

