Geoff Chutter of WhiteWater named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 national winner

"Geoff is a force to be reckoned with," says François Tellier , EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Program Director. "Not only has he curated the largest product range in the industry, but he's reinvented the entire water park experience along the way. His vision for a one-stop-shop service has revolutionized the supplier business model and shaped the type of attractions that go into water parks worldwide."

Geoff continuously fosters a culture of comradery and giving back among his team. Throughout the year, he generously contributes to his community by participating in local initiatives like Give Kids the World Run and Thanks for Giving, and by personally supporting Vancouver's Covenant House as the Treasurer and Chair of the Development Committee. His philanthropic attitude and teamwork mentality, where staff help one another and their community, are a driving force behind WhiteWater's success.



"We're honoured to celebrate Geoff's unstoppable, purpose-driven leadership," says Tellier. "His perseverance to experiment and explore new markets has allowed WhiteWater to conquer over 200 global projects, across 30 countries this year alone. We're excited to have him represent Canada in Monaco next June alongside innovative entrepreneurs from around the world."



The national award was presented at a black-tie ceremony in Toronto last night. The event marked the culmination of five regional galas nationwide. Overall winners from each of the five regions were up against Geoff for the national title:

Geoff also shared the stage with seven other entrepreneurs who were awarded EY Entrepreneur Of The Year national special citations for the unique mark they've made on the entrepreneurial landscape and their unstoppable spirits.

Entrepreneurial leadership: John Chamberlaine of Action Car & Truck Accessories Inc.

of Action Car & Truck Accessories Inc. Growth: John Beck of Aecon

John Beck of Aecon Inspirational Journey: Andreea Crisan of Andy Transport

of Andy Transport Product innovation: Tara Bosch of SmartSweets

of SmartSweets Strategic business execution: David Cataford and Michael O'Keeffe of Champion Iron Limited

and of Champion Iron Limited Supply-chain innovation: Scott Gravelle of ATTAbotics

of ATTAbotics Values-based innovation: Manny Kohli of Matt & Nat

The gala also honoured Dr. Dionne Laslo-Baker of DeeBee's Organics who was recognized in EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2019.The program acts as an accelerator to help successful women entrepreneurs gain knowhow, mentorship and resources to grow their business, access capital and develop the networks necessary to become a formidable force in their industries.



Next up, Geoff will compete with more than 60 other country winners for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in Monte Carlo, Monaco, in June 2020.

