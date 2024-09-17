MONTRÉAL, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - From September 27 to October 31, Espace pour la vie invites you to experience all that the unmissable Halloween Shivers has to offer at the Jardin botanique. This year, the all-new show Même pas peur! (in French only) features Blandine—a cute little pattypan squash —in a funny and exhilarating show that touches on the themes of fear and courage. Inside the Main Greenhouse, Petiole is convinced that magic is for everyone, but Kalbacius disagrees. Can the children convince him otherwise? Will they be able to get close to the transformed gourds and the carnivorous plants? Will they know how to use the magic wand? Maybe they'll have to attend the potions workshop first, or summon up all their courage to navigate the all-new outdoor maze!

BRAND-NEW SHOW - Même pas peur!

In the auditorium - Ages 4 to 8

25 min (in French only)

Blandine would just love to be as scary as her famed ancestors, the Halloween cucurbits. But to pull that off, she'll have to face her own fears on a journey full of humour and odd encounters! Are you ready to join her in her search for the secret to giving people the chills?

NEW: Book your tickets to Même pas peur! online

A ticket guarantees you a seat for the show AND gives you access to the Jardin botanique*, including the Halloween Shivers programming on the same day.

September 27 to October 31

*Gardens of Light excepted

An all-new outdoor maze!

Daily from 9 am to 9 pm

The bewitched maze of Kalbacius is home to the most original and uncontrollable creatures. Will you have the guts to find where they're hiding among the shadows?

A giant greenhouse where there's magic in the plants!

Open house - Daily from 9 am to 6 pm

For Halloween, the Jardin botanique's Main Greenhouse has been turned into an intriguing place. Kalbacius and Petiole, our favourite sorcerers, live among whimsical creatures. There's enchantment everywhere, like in the "dangerous" carnivorous plants and the transformed gourds.

Animation

Daily from 9 am to 5 pm

How to use a wand: Learn to use a magic wand and wield your undreamed-of powers!

Learn to use a magic wand and wield your undreamed-of powers! The power of gourds revealed: The great cucurbit family showcases its wonders. Surrender to their powers and fine-tune your spells!

Potion Workshop

Daily from 9 am to 5 pm, every 30 minutes

This is where the plant bewitchment class happens: a potion workshop that showcases plants and the power of imagination...

KOWAI! Scary stories...

At the Japanese Pavilion — Monday to Friday, 10:30 am and 12:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm

Ages 4 to 8

Japanese folklore teems with scary characters, from ogres to witches, and spirits to demons. Surrender to the charm and evocative power of Kamishibai, the art of Japanese paper theater.

Ticketing

Schedules

