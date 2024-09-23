General school election and political financing: rules to be followed

QUÉBEC CITY, QC, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The current election period in the nine English-language school boards aims to fill 95 electoral division commissioner positions and 9 chair positions. During their campaign, candidates must comply with the rules governing political financing and the control of election expenses.

The nomination period runs from September 24 to 29 at 5 p.m.

Main political financing rules

Candidates wishing to incur expenses, collect contributions, or use any material that has a cost must obtain prior authorization. Without this authorization, they cannot incur campaign-related expenses, even out of their own property.

Only electors of an English-language school board may make contributions to authorized candidates in their school board. They can make contributions of up to $300 per year to each authorized candidate. These contributions can be in the form of money, services rendered, or goods supplied free of charge. Authorized candidates may also contribute $1,000 to their own campaign.

The list of persons authorized to collect contributions and incur expenses is available on the Élections Québec website.

Recognized teams

There are no political parties in school democracy. However, candidates with common goals can form a team, which must be recognized by the returning officer. A team is recognized for the current election and for any subsequent by-election until the next general election.

Main rules governing election expenses

During the election period, which runs from September 20 to November 3, only authorized candidates may incur election expenses. Any intervention that incurs a cost, has a partisan effect, and takes place during the election period is an election expense, regardless of the form it takes (websites, events, advertising, election signs, etc.). Citizens and companies cannot incur this type of expense. It is a question of fairness: election expenses are limited to the same amount for all candidates running for the same position to ensure they have similar means at their disposal to promote their candidacy.

A vote has a financial value

To foster the integrity and vitality of our democracy, school boards provide public financing to candidates, subject to certain conditions. A person who is elected or obtains at least 15% of the vote is entitled to a reimbursement of 75% of the first $500 spent on their election and 50% of subsequent expenses. By exercising their right to vote, electors contribute to the financial support of the people they vote for.

About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is an impartial and independent institution striving to ensure the integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections and to contribute to the vitality of Québec democracy. In addition to organizing provincial elections, Élections Québec supports English-language municipalities and school boards in organizing their elections. The institution also oversees the application of political financing rules at all elected levels and acts as a public prosecutor to ensure compliance with Québec electoral legislation.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive our press releases by email.

SOURCE Élections Québec

Source: Media Relations Department, Élections Québec, 418-644-3320 or 1-888-870-3320, [email protected]