QUÉBEC CITY, July 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Élections Québec has authorized ten candidacies for the by-election currently underway in the Arthabaska electoral division. The period for submitting a nomination paper ended at 2 p.m. today.

The list of candidates is available on the Élections Québec website.

In the October 2022 general election, there were six candidates on the ballot paper for this electoral division.

Preparing to vote

Élections Québec invites the approximately 63,000 electors in the electoral division to find out more about the candidates. In addition to election day on Monday, August 11, electors will be able to vote during advanced polls on Sunday, August 3 and Monday, August 4. They may have access to other voting options depending on their situation.

