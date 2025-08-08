QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Chief Electoral Officer, Mr. Jean-François Blanchet, invites the electors of the Arthabaska electoral division to vote in large numbers on Monday, August 11, between 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Already, 16 476 people (26.17% of electors) have voted at advance polls.

Exercise the right to vote

Twenty-eight polling locations will be open on election day. To find out where to go, Arthabaska electors can consult the yellow card they received in the mail. The information is also available on the Élections Québec website and by telephone, at 1-888-ELECTION (1-888-353-2846).

To vote, electors must present an identity document. The health insurance card, driver's licence and Canadian passport are part of the accepted identification documents. The yellow card that the electors received by mail is not a valid identification document. However, they can bring it with them at the polling location, so that election officers can direct them to the right place more quickly.

Accessibility to the vote

Twenty-five of the 28 polling places meet all of the accessibility evaluation criteria. Mobility impaired persons can check whether their polling location is accessible on the yellow card they received by mail. They can also check the accessibility criteria of their polling location on the Élections Québec website. If necessary, they may contact the returning officer to vote at another location.

Many measures have been put in place to facilitate the exercise of the right to vote by all electors.

Four hours to vote

On election day, employers must allow their employees who have the right to vote in the Arthabaska electoral division to go to the polls. If they so request, their employer must grant them at least four hours to vote between 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., i.e., during the opening hours of polling stations.

Reporting of election results

On August 11, the election results will be reported on the Élections Québec website after polling locations close. They will be updated as ballot papers are counted. The results released on election night are preliminary; the official results will be announced a few days later, following the addition of the votes and once the deadline to apply for a judicial recount has passed.

Small polling stations

At all polling locations, children will be able to vote at a small polling station specially designed for them. They will be able to experience democracy in a fun and concrete way by answering the question What's most important for you? They will be offered four answer choices:

a) Helping others b) Being respected c) Express your ideas d) Being different

The small polling station is designed to stimulate family discussion and interest in voting and democracy. This activity is offered in French only. The results for small polling stations will be posted on the Élections Québec website a few days after the election.

Arthabaska electoral division

For the October 3, 2022 , provincial general election, more than 60,000 people were registered on the list of electors in the Arthabaska electoral division. The voter turnout was 74.10%; across Québec, it was 66.15%.

, provincial general election, more than 60,000 people were registered on the list of electors in the electoral division. The voter turnout was 74.10%; across Québec, it was 66.15%. The last by-election in Arthabaska was held on December 5, 2016 . Voter turnout was 43.14%.

was held on . Voter turnout was 43.14%. Nearly 63,000 people are on the electoral list for this by-election.

There are ten candidates. You can consult the list on the Élections Québec website.

About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is a non-partisan and independent institution striving to ensure integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections and to contribute to the vitality of Québec democracy.

Our website includes a section for the media. In addition to our press releases, you will find information on topics of interest to journalists, including the publication of election results.

SOURCE Élections Québec

Source: Media Relations Department, Élections Québec, 418-644-3320 or 1-888-870-3320, [email protected]