QUÉBEC CITY, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Voting in the Arthabaska electoral division will begin in the next few days. Electors will be able to go to the advance poll on Sunday, August 3 and Monday, August 4. The locations, dates and times for advance polls can be found on the notice of entry they have received by mail, as well as on the Élections Québec website.

Voting will also soon take place in residential and long-term care centres (CHSLD), private seniors' residences, hospitals, rehabilitation centres, palliative care homes, addiction resources and in the domicile of electors who are unable to move about for health reasons.

There is no voting in educational institutions during by-elections.

Required proof of identity

To vote, electors must present an identity document. The health insurance card, driver's licence and Canadian passport are part of the accepted identification documents.

The notice of entry that the electors received by mail are not identification documents. However, electors can bring it with them when they vote, so that election officers can direct them to the right place more quickly.

Accessibility to the vote

The seven advance polling locations are accessible to mobility impaired persons. On election day, August 11, 25 of the 28 polling locations meet all accessibility criteria. Electors can verify the criteria for their polling place on the Élections Québec website. If necessary, they can contact the office of the returning officer to verify the various voting options available to them.

An accessibility kit will be available at each polling location. Polling station personnel can also provide assistance if needed. In addition, a simplified version of the information guide (PDF) accompanying the notice of entry received by mail is available on the Élections Québec website.

Small polling stations

At all advance polling locations on August 3 and 4, as well as on election day, children will be able to vote at a small polling station specially designed for them. They will be able to experience democracy in a fun and concrete way by answering the question What's most important for you? They will be offered four answer choices:

Helping others Being respected Express your ideas Being different

The small polling station is designed to stimulate family discussion and interest in voting and democracy. This activity is offered in French only. The results for small polling stations will be posted on the Élections Québec website a few days after the election.

About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is a non-partisan and independent institution striving to ensure the integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections and to contribute to the vitality of Québec democracy.

SOURCE Élections Québec

Source: Media Relations Department, Élections Québec, 418-644-3320 or 1-888-870-3320, [email protected]