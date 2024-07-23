Gear Up and Fill Up: Taco Bell is Giving Away FREE Workwear Merch with the Launch of the Build-Your-Own-Box Meal for Fashionably Hungry Fans!

Taco Bell Canada is giving fans more ways to save with NEW craveworthy and satisfying value item

VAUGHAN, ON, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Calling all taco lovers and hypebeasts! Get ready to indulge in the ultimate craveable menu item. Taco Bell Canada is celebrating the launch of the NEW Build-Your-Own-Box Meal by giving away FREE limited-edition, custom-embroidered workwear jackets – offering Canadian fans more ways to save in style.

Niss and Megg @nissandmeggeats (CNW Group/Taco Bell Canada) Niss and Megg @nissandmeggeats (CNW Group/Taco Bell Canada)

Starting today, and running through August 2, 8:00 a.m. EST, Canadians will have the chance to enter a national contest for a chance to win one of five exclusive Taco Bell workwear-inspired jackets. The sought after jacket will not be available for sale but can be won by engaging with @TacoBellCanada and Taco Bell Canada content creators on Instagram. The signature workwear piece draws inspiration from the NEW Build-Your-Own-Box Value Menu – taking customization to new heights and allowing fans construct a meal tailored to their exact cravings.

"Value has always been at the cornerstone of what we offer at Taco Bell, but we knew we wanted to take it to the next level for Canadian fans. With consumers looking for more ways to save, we're committed to expanding on our promise in bringing more value offerings to the North that deliver on quality and value," said Devon Lawrence, Marketing Director, Taco Bell Canada. "We're rolling out the purple carpet with new ways to save across our menu and doubling down with exclusive giveaways."

The New Build-Your-Own-Box Value Menu offers a complete meal for $11. Fans can build from the following delicious and affordable options:

Choose a Specialty – Chalupa Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Crunchwrap Supreme

– Chalupa Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Crunchwrap Supreme Next, choose a Classic – Crunchy Taco Beef, Crunchy Taco Bean, Soft Beef Taco, Soft Bean Taco,

– Crunchy Taco Beef, Crunchy Taco Bean, Soft Beef Taco, Soft Bean Taco, Add your choice of Side – Chips & Cheese, Fries, Cinnamon Twists

– Chips & Cheese, Fries, Cinnamon Twists And top it off with a Drink – 20oz beverage

Taco Bell's new Build-Your-Own-Box Value Menu ensures fans are getting more for less. With great deals and bigger, bolder ways to save, consumers can always count on satisfying their cravings at undeniable price points at Taco Bell – available to diners in-store, drive-thru or via Taco Bell app.

About Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. and is the nation's leading Mexican-style quick service restaurant chain. Taco Bell serves tacos, burritos, signature quesadillas, nachos, salads and much more. For locations, information on Taco Bell and to chat with Taco Bell fans, visit us online at our website www.tacobell.ca or any of our other social channels including on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tacobellcanada , Twitter @TacoBellCanada, on Snapchat TACOBELLCANADA or on Instagram @tacobellcanada.

SOURCE Taco Bell Canada

For further information: Jeene Sulaivany, Edelman, [email protected], 647-245-7646