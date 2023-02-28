Public Comment Period and Information Sessions

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) are conducting a cooperative assessment of the GCT Deltaport Expansion - Berth Four Project. GCT Canada Limited Partnership is proposing to expand the existing GCT Deltaport Container Terminal, a container storage and handling facility located in Delta, British Columbia (B.C.).

You are invited to review and provide feedback on the draft Canada-British Columbia Cooperation Agreement (the Cooperation Agreement), for the project, which describes the terms and conditions between the Agency and the EAO during the project assessment.

Comments are also invited on the draft Terms of Reference for the Review Panel , which once finalized, will establish the mandate of an independent federal review panel, and the process and timelines for the impact assessment.

The comment period starts February 28, 2023, and ends March 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

Comments received will inform the final Cooperation Agreement and Terms of Reference, as well as the next steps in the process. Comments received by the Agency or the EAO are considered public and will be published online.

To submit a comment, visit:

The Canadian Impact Assessment Registry at iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations (reference number 81010). Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Information Sessions

To learn more, participate in a virtual information session on:

March 16, 2023 , from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT ; or

March 21, 2023 , from 11 a.m. to noon PT

The information sessions will provide an update on the assessment process and information about the draft Cooperation Agreement and draft Terms of Reference. Federal and provincial representatives will be available to answer questions on these documents.

For details on how to connect to the virtual information sessions, visit the project's Registry page or contact the Agency at [email protected].

For more information on the Agency, the project and the federal review process, visit canada.ca/iaac. For more information on the project and the provincial assessment process, visit gov.bc.ca/eao.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries on the federal process, contact [email protected], or call 343-549-3870. For media inquiries on the provincial process, call 250-953-3834.