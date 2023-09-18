TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse) launches two GB Wealth Inc. (GB Wealth) pooled funds for Canadian accredited investors: GBW Alternative All-Weather Growth Fund and GBW Alternative Short-Term Growth Fund. GB Wealth will sub-advise the portfolios and Bridgehouse will provide fund management, administration and operational services.

"The launch of GB Wealth's all-weather funds comes at an ideal time for Canadians looking for a smoother journey to their financial goals," says Carol Lynde, President and CEO of Bridgehouse Asset Managers. "In a time when the cost of living continues to increase, GB Wealth's innovative approach can help investors protect purchasing power and their desired lifestyle. The team brings together a powerful blend of retail fund management and institutional risk management techniques, offering clients lower volatility and increased protection against extreme market losses."

"Offering our all-weather solutions through Bridgehouse allows us to focus on managing the investments and trading while leveraging their operational expertise," says Geoff Wilson, CFA, President & CCO of GB Wealth. "After investing on behalf of clients for over 30 years, I'm excited to now offer the next generation of alternative pooled funds to Canadians looking for consistent returns and a gentler ride through volatile markets."

About GB Wealth:

GB Wealth Inc. is a boutique investment management firm with award-winning leadership. As an employee-owned firm, GB Wealth takes a personal stake in their performance, growth and provided client experience, aligning their own goals with those of their clients with an unwavering commitment to a smoother path to growth. Through education, awareness and a focus on goals-based investing, they aim to establish themselves as industry leaders in Canada by partnering with advisors and private investors and broaden the use of alternative investments as part of an investor's overall asset mix.

For more information, please visit gbwealth.ca.

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Allspring Global Investments, LLC, Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., GB Wealth Inc., GQG Partners LLC, Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc., Nuveen, LLC, Sionna Investment Managers Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. In Canada, Bridgehouse offers institutional investment products and retail investment products through investment advisors.

For more about Bridgehouse, please visit bridgehousecanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Brandes Investment Partners & Co. is the manager of the Bridgehouse Funds. Securities of the Bridgehouse Funds are available through registered dealers only and not available through Bridgehouse. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This news release is for information purposes only.

