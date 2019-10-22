Gazoduq Project - Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) has accepted an initial project description for the proposed Gazoduq Project, a natural gas pipeline approximately 780 kilometres long, located between northeastern Ontario and Saguenay, Quebec.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to review the summary of the initial project description and provide feedback related to the proposed project. Comments received will support the Agency in the preparation of a summary of issues. Once completed, the Agency will provide the summary of issues to the proponent, Gazoduq Inc.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until November 12, 2019.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80264). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

As next steps, Gazoduq Inc. will provide the Agency with a detailed project description, which will include a response to the summary of issues. Under the Impact Assessment Act, the assessment of designated projects that include physical activities regulated under the Canadian Energy Regulator Act, such as the construction of an interprovincial natural gas pipeline, must proceed by way of integrated impact assessment by review panel. The Agency will work in collaboration with the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) throughout the integrated assessment process and provide the public and Indigenous groups with additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process.

Quick Facts

The integrated impact assessment for this project is a single assessment that will be conducted through a review panel process and would meet the requirements of both the Impact Assessment Act and the Canadian Energy Regulator Act .

and the . The CER is responsible for ensuring that pipelines, power lines and offshore renewable energy projects within federal jurisdiction are constructed, operated and abandoned in a safe and secure manner that protects people, property and the environment.

The CER will collaborate with the Agency throughout the process by participating in public and Indigenous consultation activities, collaborating on key documents and providing expert knowledge and advice to ensure that requirements of the Canadian Energy Regulator Act are met.

