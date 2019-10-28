Gazoduq Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is making funding available through its Participant Funding Program to assist the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in the impact assessment for the proposed Gazoduq Project, a natural gas pipeline approximately 780 kilometres long, located between northeastern Ontario and Saguenay, Quebec.

Under the Impact Assessment Act, the assessment of designated projects that include physical activities regulated under the Canadian Energy Regulator Act, such as the construction of an interprovincial natural gas pipeline, must proceed by way of integrated impact assessment by review panel. The Agency will work in collaboration with the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) throughout the integrated assessment process.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in upcoming steps of the integrated assessment with the CER, specifically for reviewing and providing comments on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan.

Applications received by November 18, 2019, will be considered.

To apply for funding, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to iaac.FP-PAF.aeic@canada.ca, or by calling 1-866-582-1884. The application form is available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac under Funding Programs.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #Gazoduq

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, 343-549-3870, iaac.media.aeic@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.ceaa.gc.ca/

