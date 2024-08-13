MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie invites you to discover the 12th edition of Gardens of Light from August 30 to October 31. Each year, the key event of fall allows visitors to (re)discover the Jardin botanique's three cultural gardens from an exceptional perspective that invites strolling and daydreaming.

This year, the Jardin botanique's team has worked tirelessly to completely rethink the lighting layout of the Japanese Garden and to offer The Legend of the Butterfly Lovers in a magical multimedia version in the Chinese Garden. The 2024 edition of Gardens of Light will enchant you with its delicate poetry, musical rhythms, and multicolored lanterns scattered along the garden paths.

At the Japanese Garden – Refinement and Sensibility

Presented for the first time, Yûgen*—Japanese Universe is a true homage to the islands and mountains of Japan, sometimes recreated, sometimes evoked. A monumental projection using iconic elements of Japanese culture, such as the seven herbs of fall symbolizing the fleeting beauty of the season, the koi carp representing strength and determination, and the harvest moon celebrated each year. The result is both spectacular and refined.

*Yûgen can be translated as a profound and mysterious beauty, almost supernatural.

At the First Nations Garden – The Rhythm of Life

At the heart of the circle, where the seasons of life succeed one another in perpetual motion, the Moon marks time and sets the rhythm of life. Embracing these great principles shared by Indigenous peoples, and carried by the words of Innu poet Joséphine Bacon and the singing of Moe Clark, the illuminated path through the First Nations Garden offers an immersive and poetic journey into the heart of the circle of life.

At the Chinese Garden – The Legend of the Butterfly Lovers Revisited

In the middle of the Lake of Dreams, the two most famous butterflies in Chinese culture, Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai, the Chinese butterfly lovers, alight. This touching legend, one of the most well-known in Chinese culture, comes to life before our eyes through a brand-new multimedia version featuring projections, volumetric effects, a giant water screen, and more. A delicate, poetic experience in keeping with the story of China's most famous lovers.

Reduced prices on Mondays and Tuesdays

Take advantage of a 25% discount when purchasing tickets for visits on Mondays and Tuesdays from September 2 to October 8, 2024.

Timed tickets

Due to continued success, the timed ticket reservation system is back. To make the most of the experience, you will need to choose a set time for your visit when purchasing your tickets. This will allow you to wander freely through the Jardin botanique's three cultural gardens. The ticket will also give you access to the Jardin botanique, which can be visited at any time on the same day.

Ticketing and schedule: espacepourlavie.ca/ticketing

La Presse, partner of the Gardens of Light event

