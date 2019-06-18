Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham's unforgettable photos to mark World Refugee Day

Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth in the popular TV series Game of Thrones , travelled with World Vision last year to meet refugees affected by the civil war in South Sudan. His series of never-before-seen portraits at the three-day exhibition shows the challenges faced by those forced to flee their homes due to conflict – a reality for more than 28 million children around the world.

"In South Sudan, I met some of the most powerful, inspirational people I have ever experienced. I met mainly women and children, and they had witnessed violence no one should ever have to endure. Children who had witnessed their parents being murdered, and then were forced to become child soldiers," Liam Cunningham said.

"The situation was dire but the spirit of these people was unstoppable and inspirational. The people I met are fighting back. Not with guns or weapons, but with grace and with determination. I have tried, through the portraits I took, to share the stories of these amazing individuals. It was an honour to meet them," Cunningham added.

The event also features virtual and augmented reality technology, which enables visitors to walk through a child friendly space for refugee children, and to look beyond news headlines to see real inspiring stories of children, many of whom have faced horrific circumstances.

"Every child deserves to grow up in an environment where they feel safe," said Michael Messenger, President and CEO of World Vision Canada. "World Vision is committed to coming alongside the millions of vulnerable children who are on the move as refugees or living in dangerous places. This World Refugee Day, we want to focus on these courageous children and invite Canadians to join us in creating real and lasting change for children."

Quick Facts:

68.5-million people have been forced from their homes, the most since World War Two (UNHCR)

44,400 people a day, or one person every two seconds is forced to flee their homes because of conflict or persecution (UNHCR)

80% of the world's poorest will live in places of war and disaster within 10 years (OECD)

