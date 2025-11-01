TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - As the world confronts evolving energy challenges shaped by geopolitical pressures, climate change and technological disruption, Canada will continue to work with G7 partners and other allies to reinforce prosperity, security and sustainability for citizens around the world.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, along with the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, concluded the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting in Toronto, Ontario. Under Canada's Presidency, G7 ministers took steps to advance priority areas:

Critical minerals , including 26 new investments, partnerships and measures to accelerate and unlock $6.4 billion in critical minerals projects; up to $20.2 million in support of international collaborations in research and development; and committing to actions to advance standards-based markets.

, including 26 new investments, partnerships and measures to accelerate and unlock $6.4 billion in critical minerals projects; up to $20.2 million in support of international collaborations in research and development; and committing to actions to advance standards-based markets. Artificial intelligence , including powering AI into the future, building trust in adopting AI and other digital technologies in energy systems, responsible growth and the endorsement of the G7 Energy and AI Work Plan.

, including powering AI into the future, building trust in adopting AI and other digital technologies in energy systems, responsible growth and the endorsement of the G7 Energy and AI Work Plan. Energy security, including a G7 Call to Action on Enhancing Energy Security; modernizing energy infrastructure to meet growing electricity demand; securing energy supply chains; strengthening gas markets to support stability; and delivering the G7's first comprehensive statement on Nuclear and Fusion Energy including responsible waste management.

As part of energy security discussions, Ukraine's Minister of Energy, Svitlana Grynchuk, outlined the impact of Russia's relentless attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the country's immediate energy needs. G7 Ministers issued a strong statement expressing unwavering support for rebuilding a modern energy system that is reliable, resilient and efficient for all Ukrainians.

During the G7 Ministers' Meeting, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, joined Minister Hodgson and Minister Grynchuk to announce that Canada is expediting the final portion of its $70-million contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, an initiative led by the Energy Community Secretariat, to support energy needs in Ukraine. A payment of $10 million has been disbursed early to help Ukraine repair critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes.

Canada remains committed to working with its G7 allies toward a fair, secure and sustainable energy future.

Quote

"Just as the G7 was born out of an energy crisis to provide stability and direction, we are now called to the same task of anchoring a rules-based, market-driven and democratic order. Canada believes firmly in multilateralism and that we stand stronger together, and we will continue to move decisively with our G7 allies to shape the global energy transition on our terms."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

The G7 welcomed participation at the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting by representatives from Australia, Mexico, South Korea and Ukraine.

Meeting discussions on key energy priorities were informed by side events with representatives from industry, civil society, and other partners and stakeholders, including the Energy Innovation Forum, co-hosted by Canada and the International Energy Agency (IEA), and the Atlantic Council's Summit on the Future of Energy Security.

On October 29, 2025, Minister Hodgson participated in an announcement of new investments and progress in Canada's carbon removal industry: NorthX Climate Tech -- founded in 2021 with initial investments from the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia and Shell Canada -- announced an investment of $3.4 million in four Canadian carbon removal ventures: CarbonRun, Skyrenu Technologies, NULIFE Greentech and pHathom Technologies. Arca Climate Technologies, one of NRCan and NorthX's previous investments, announced a new offtake agreement with Microsoft to deliver nearly 300,000 tonnes of durable carbon dioxide removal over 10 years.

Minister Hodgson gave opening remarks at the second annual International Energy Agency (IEA) Energy Innovation Forum on October 29, 2025, during which he announced more than $11 million toward cutting-edge, made-in-Canada carbon utilization and storage technologies. The four funded projects support the development of safe and efficient subsurface CO 2 storage and the research, development and demonstration of utilization technologies that can reduce costs, energy use and carbon intensity.

storage and the research, development and demonstration of utilization technologies that can reduce costs, energy use and carbon intensity. Minister Hodgson also delivered remarks at the Atlantic Council's Summit on the Future of Energy Security on October 29, where he highlighted some key projects in which Canada has helped support energy security in Ukraine, including rebuilding and modernizing energy infrastructure and optimizing energy supply.

At a Business 7 (B7) industry event on the margins of the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting on October 29, Minister Hodgson participated in discussions on energy security and innovation, critical minerals and resource development, sustainable economic growth and decarbonization efforts. In line with Canada's energy priorities for the G7, he highlighted the work being done by Canadian industry to advance energy security, critical minerals supply chains and energy and artificial intelligence.

During his participation in the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting, Minister Hodgson and IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol announced that they will co-host the 11 th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency from June 29 to 30, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. The conference is a leading international forum for advancing energy efficiency, and brings together senior leaders from civil, finance and business sectors around the world. The IEA also announced a roadmap for its Energy and AI Observatory, through which it will be able to provide up-to-date data on energy demand and share information on best practices on AI applications for efficiency, innovation, resilience and competitiveness.

Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency from June 29 to 30, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. The conference is a leading international forum for advancing energy efficiency, and brings together senior leaders from civil, finance and business sectors around the world. The IEA also announced a roadmap for its Energy and AI Observatory, through which it will be able to provide up-to-date data on energy demand and share information on best practices on AI applications for efficiency, innovation, resilience and competitiveness. On the margins of the G7 meeting, Minister Hodgson also announced $5 million in federal funding to Nano One Materials Corp. for the commercialization of its One Pot Process for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery production. This funding will support research and expanding production capacity at its facilities in British Columbia and Quebec. The project will allow Nano One to optimize performance of its LFP cathode battery products and achieve commercial-scale production, with the aim to produce over 800 tonnes of LFP per year and create good local job opportunities.

On the margins of the G7 meeting, Minister Hodgson held bilateral meetings with many of his counterparts, including from the United States, France, Australia, the European Union, Germany, Ukraine, Japan and Italy. Minister Hodgson and Italy's Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, launched a Canada–Italy Ministers' Level Energy Dialogue to enhance cooperation on critical minerals, nuclear energy and other priority areas and identify future opportunities for engagement between the two countries. The ministers have committed to have their senior officials continue to engage on these issues. Minister Hodgson met with Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Yamada Kenji, and released a Canada–Japan Statement on Cooperation in the Energy Resources Sector, noting the need to deepen bilateral cooperation toward the goals of decarbonization, economic growth, and energy security. Minister Hodgson and Ukraine's Minister of Energy, Svitlana Grynchuk, signed a declaration of intent to enhance strategic collaboration in the energy sector, with a central focus on meeting Ukraine's pressing needs, building commercial partnerships, and strengthening cooperation on power generation, renewable energy, oil and gas, energy efficiency and innovation. Minister Hodgson and Australia's Minister for Resources, Madeleine King, signed a joint declaration of intent on critical minerals cooperation to promote and strengthen cooperation and trade in the critical minerals value chain, facilitate investments and encourage commercial partnerships and research collaborations between the two countries.

On November 1, following the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' meeting, Minister Hodgson will join representatives from the Ontario Government and Ontario Power Generation and from France, Japan and Ukraine on a site visit to the world-class Darlington Nuclear Generation Station. Darlington is a strong example of how public and private sectors can work together to enhance energy security, advance cutting-edge, made-in-Canada nuclear technologies and deliver a clean and reliable energy future.

Related Products

Associated Links

Follow Natural Resources Canada on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Greg Frame, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]