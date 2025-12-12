OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is taking concrete measures to make the most of its natural resources and existing infrastructure while seizing new opportunities to develop the best energy technologies right here at home.

Today, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade Yasir Naqvi, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced nearly $5 million in funding to the University of Calgary for the Energy Modelling Hub, a national initiative to advance evidence-based decision making in the energy sector.

Additionally, over $2 million was announced to support four projects under the Energy Innovation Program. These projects focus on providing insights on industrial decarbonization and the role of electricity, low carbon fuels and carbon-reduction technologies as we transition to net zero by 2050.

Reliable models and data are fundamental to understanding, analyzing and planning for the energy system of tomorrow. These projects will pave the way toward Canada's energy future and help Canada become a clean and conventional energy superpower while ensuring a reliable and affordable energy supply for Canadians.

Quotes

"Smart decisions are based on data -- and these projects will allow us to develop cutting-edge, Canadian insights and technology, which we can leverage to unlock the full potential of our workers, businesses and resources and become an energy superpower."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"It's fitting that today's announcement is taking place here in Ottawa -- a city defined by innovation and home to some of Canada's brightest researchers. By supporting cutting-edge energy modelling and technology development, we are strengthening the evidence that guides our decisions and advancing a reliable, affordable and forward-looking energy system."

Yasir Naqvi

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

"The renewed federal investment strengthens Canada's ability to plan its energy future with transparent evidence and high-quality data. The Energy Modelling Hub brings together universities and experts across the country to provide the analytical tools needed for credible, forward-looking decisions on reliability, affordability, sustainability and decarbonization. We look forward to continuing this collaboration with policymakers and partners to support Canada's transition."

Energy Modelling Hub Executive Committee: Blake Shaffer, Associate Professor, University of Calgary; Madeleine McPherson, Associate Professor, University of Victoria; Normand Mousseau, Professor, Polytechnique Montréal; Mark Winfield, Professor, York University

Quick Facts

Federal funding for the Energy Modelling Hub is provided by the Government of Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). This $4.5-billion program is designed to support the deployment of grid modernization, energy storage and non-emitting generation in every region of Canada, helping to grow the grid in a sustainable, affordable and reliable manner.

In December 2023, Natural Resources Canada (NRCan)'s Energy Innovation Program (EIP) launched the first National Energy Systems Modelling Call for Proposals. This funding supports projects that quantitatively model the role of innovative technologies in achieving emissions reductions and supporting Canada's net-zero emissions targets.

The EIP advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

