OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - We, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), reaffirm our commitment to the people of Syria, and lend our full support for an inclusive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political transition process in the spirit of the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 2254. We call on all parties to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and national unity, and respect its independence and sovereignty. We reiterate our support for the UN Disengagement Observer Force monitoring the Golan Heights between Israel and Syria.

We stand ready to support a transition process under this framework that leads to credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance that ensures respect for the rule of law, universal human rights, including women's rights, the protection of all Syrians, including religious and ethnic minorities, transparency and accountability. The G7 will work with and fully support a future Syrian government that abides by those standards and results from that process.

Furthermore, we emphasize the importance of holding the Assad regime accountable for its crimes and will continue to work with the OPCW and other partners to secure, declare and destroy Syria's remaining chemical weapons stockpiles.

After decades of atrocities committed by the Assad regime, we stand with the people of Syria. We denounce terrorism and violent extremisms in all its forms. We are hopeful that anyone seeking a role in governing Syria will demonstrate a commitment to the rights of all Syrians, prevent the collapse of state institutions, work on the recovery and rehabilitation of the country, and ensure the conditions for safe and dignified voluntary return to Syria of all those who were forced to flee the country.

