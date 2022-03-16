"Air Canada is solidifying its market-leading position as the airline providing the most services between Canada and the South Pacific. We are accelerating the restoration of our Australian and New Zealand routes to respond to pent-up travel between our countries as borders reopen. The seamless connections through in-transit pre-clearance facilities combined with our extensive North American network at our Vancouver hub positions YVR to be the preferred gateway for travel between North America and the South Pacific," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

"Our restored South Pacific flights and vast North American network will support local tourism and hospitality sectors as customers in all four countries visit and explore. Customers can start planning ahead and book with confidence. We look forward to welcoming you onboard our award-winning airline," concluded Mr. Galardo.

"We are thrilled with the expansion of the Air Canada network and to welcome our Aussie and Kiwi friends back to British Columbia to experience the incredible natural beauty, outdoor adventure, and hospitality we are known for," says Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. "Our tourism operators have been excitedly preparing for the return of more flights from the South Pacific to once again share authentic Indigenous experiences, local and sustainable cuisine and beverages, and unique accommodations for all types of travelers to eat, play and stay in B.C."

"Air Canada resuming service from Vancouver to Australia and New Zealand as part of its continued network expansion at YVR is incredibly exciting and marks another step forward as we move through the pandemic," said Mike McNaney, Vice President & Chief External Affairs Officer at Vancouver Airport Authority. "We know Canadians are eager to travel to the South Pacific and reunite with family and friends after nearly two years of border restrictions. We're looking forward to these flights to Brisbane and Auckland taking off from YVR in July and November, respectively."

"These flights will help support trade and business relationships between Canada, Australia and New Zealand. As an Association that strives to foster greater business relationships between these countries, these flights are welcome news," stated Tony Crossman, President - Canada, Australia, New Zealand Business Association (Vancouver).

Australia and New Zealand Schedule

Flight From To Days of Week Departs Arrives Aircraft Begins AC033 YVR SYD Ramps up to daily beginning early May 23:15 07:45 (+2 days) Boeing 777 Currently operating AC034 SYD YVR Ramps up to daily beginning early May 09:30 07:10 Boeing 777 Currently operating AC035 YVR BNE Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun 22:55 06:35 (+2 days) Boeing 787 Dreamliner Jul. 1 AC036 BNE YVR Tue/Wed/Fri/Sun 10:15 06:50 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Jul. 3 AC039 YVR AKL Tue/Thu/Sat 22:45 10:05 (+2 days) Boeing 787 Dreamliner Nov. 10 AC040 AKL YVR Mon/Thu/Sat 14:30 06:30 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Nov. 12

Air Canada may continue to adjust its schedule as more opportunities arise or based on COVID-19's trajectory and the further easing of travel restrictions by government. For details on the full schedule please visit aircanada.com

Easy and convenient connections

Air Canada's South Pacific flights connect seamlessly and conveniently to and from its extensive North American network in YVR including: New York-Newark, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna, Victoria, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles among other cities.

In Sydney and Brisbane, Air Canada's flights will connect easily to and from Melbourne, Canberra, Perth, Cairns and other destinations with code-share partner Virgin Australia.

Product enhancements

Air Canada's Signature Suite at YVR is planned to re-open by this summer. Raising the bar with its five-star dining experience in a discerning and private, luxurious enclave that offers the finest Canada has to offer in food, design and comfort, the Signature Suite sets a new standard for premium travel in North America. It is available to select Signature Service customers travelling to international destinations and is located on the second floor of the International Maple Leaf Lounge in YVR, and in Toronto Pearson's Terminal 1.

Air Canada's onboard services on its South Pacific flights showcase the best cuisine Canadian culinary talent has to offer with Air Canada's panel of celebrity chefs, including award-winning Vancouver-based chef David Hawksworth and Montreal-based chef Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier Véronique Rivest.

All customers can collect and redeem Aeroplan Points through Canada's leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

Travel Policy: Book with confidence

Air Canada's new refund policy is applicable to all tickets purchased. It offers customers the option of a full refund to the original form of payment, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours.

Travelling internationally?

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

About Air Canada



Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: [email protected]