Today, the Future of Sport in Canada Commission launches a public online submission portal to gather input from all Canadians to identify ways to improve safe sport and the sport system in Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Future of Sport in Canada Commission today launches a public online submission portal to gather input from athletes, parents, coaches, officials, administrators, academics, victims and survivors of maltreatment in sport and others to identify ways to improve safe sport and the sport system in Canada.

The portal is now open. Canadians are encouraged to share their experiences and perspectives with the Commission.

Headed by former Chief Justice of the Ontario Court of Justice Lise Maisonneuve, the Commission was formed in May 2024. Over the coming months, the Commission will be seeking input to bring to light the experiences, causes, and impacts of inappropriate behaviour and maltreatment encountered in sport. The Commission will consider how to improve the sport system in Canada by examining a broad range of issues, including, but not limited to policy, funding structures, governance, reporting, accountability, systems alignment, conflicts of interest, culture, and legal considerations.

The Commission's website includes additional information about the Commission, its terms of reference and its work.

"The Future of Sport in Canada Commission will ultimately be recommending measures to address safe sport and enhance the sport system in Canada. All Canadians are invited to share their sport experiences and personal perspectives with us. We will meet with members of the sport community including victims and survivors of maltreatment in sport, athletes, coaches, parents and administrators as well as academics and advocates. We are committed to ensuring robust, well-informed recommendations to shape a safer, improved sport system in Canada — Lise Maisonneuve, Commissioner, Future of Sport in Canada Commission

