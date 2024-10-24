Today, the Future of Sport in Canada Commission announces the schedule for its cross-country consultations. These consultations aim to gather valuable insights and diverse perspectives from all Canadians on safe sport and the sport system in Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Future of Sport in Canada Commission is announcing today the schedule for its cross-country consultations. These consultations aim to gather valuable insights and diverse perspectives from all Canadians on safe sport and the sport system in Canada.

As part of its mandate, the Commission wants to learn from all Canadians, including victims and survivors of maltreatment in sport, as well as subject-matter experts, academics, advocates, stakeholders, sport participants (including athletes, parents, coaches, administrators and other support personnel) and the Canadian public about their experience in and with sport.

Consultation schedule:

Toronto, Ontario : October 31 and November 1, 2024

: and Regina, Saskatchewan : November 12 to 15, 2024

: Québec City, Québec: November 18 and 19, 2024

and 19, 2024 Montréal, Québec: November 20 to 22, 2024 :

: Winnipeg, Manitoba : November 25 and 26, 2024

: and 26, 2024 Calgary, Alberta : November 27 to 29, 2024

: Victoria, British Columbia : December 2 and 3, 2024

: and 3, 2024 Vancouver, British Columbia : December 4 to 6, 2024

: Halifax, Nova Scotia : December 10 to 13, 2024

If participants would like to meet with the Commission, they can sign up using the Commission's online submission portal. Participants can then select the 'Speak with the Commission' option and mention in their form that they would like to meet in-person when the Commission is in their city. We encourage all interested participants to reach out as early as possible, as availability is limited.

For more information, please visit the Commission's website.

Quotes

"As sport permeates most of our lives, the Future of Sport in Canada Commission looks forward to engaging directly with Canadians across the country, including at the grassroot level, to gather more insights and perspectives regarding their experience in and with sport."

— Lise Maisonneuve, Commissioner, Future of Sport in Canada Commission

