Extension of mandate - Future of Sport in Canada Commission

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the announcement by the Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, the Future of Sport in Canada Commission is pleased that its mandate and activities have been extended to March 2026. This extension will allow the Commission to fulfill its mandate of developing concrete recommendations that will bring about meaningful, lasting change for all Canadians and Canadian sport.

The extension of the Commission's mandate ensures that additional time is allocated for meaningful dialogue and for the development of recommendations on safe sport and the sport system in Canada. By taking these steps, the Commission remains dedicated to making recommendations that will help foster a sport system that is safe, inclusive, and responds to the needs of all Canadians.

The publication of the Preliminary Report and the National Summit, to deliberate on the findings and recommendations in the Report, will therefore take place early fall 2025. More information to that effect as well as on the online public submission portal, the online public survey, and the Final Report will follow shortly.

"The Commission has heard from many to date, and we have been pleased with the high level of interest from Canadians participating in our activities, which further confirms the importance of the Commission's work. This extension will allow the continuation of the meaningful dialogue needed to create robust, well-informed recommendations to shape a safer, improved sport system in Canada."

— Lise Maisonneuve, Commissioner, Future of Sport in Canada Commission

