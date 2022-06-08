MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police Integrated National Security Enforcement Team and Peel Regional Police are sharing an update regarding additional charges following an unprovoked incident at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga.

On March 19, 2022, it is alleged that Mohammad Moiz Omar entered into the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga, and discharged bear spray towards the members of the Mosque while brandishing a hatchet. Following the incident, Mohammad Moiz Omar, a 24-year-old man from Mississauga, was charged with a number of offences.

Today, it was read before the court, that the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Service of Canada and the Assistant Deputy Attorney General for the Ministry of the Attorney General, consented to the commencement of terrorism proceedings against Mohammad Moiz Omar. The offences Mohammad Moiz Omar is charged with, constitute terrorist activity pursuant to Sections 2, 83.01(1)(b), and 83.27 of the Criminal Code of Canada. He was charged with the following:

Assault with a Weapon x2

Administering Noxious Substance with Intent to Endanger Life or Cause Bodily Harm

Possession of a Weapon for a Purpose Dangerous to the Public

Utter a Threat to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Carry Concealed Weapons

Mischief to Religious Property

"Our community has a fundamental right, and deserves, to feel safe and secure. Any attempt to jeopardize their safety will be met with every effort to bring those responsible to justice. This incident has deeply impacted the people present at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre and carries rippling impacts throughout our faith communities. They should expect to be able to gather peacefully and safely without fear" said PRP Chief Nish Duraiappah. "Our service is committed to continue to working with our partners and the community to ensure that hate and violence has no place in our community".

This incident at Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre has deeply impacted our community. With these additional charges, we, along with our policing and judicial partners, are demonstrating our commitment to fully investigate and that acts of hate will never be tolerated in our region," said Chief Nishan Duraiappah.

"The success of this investigation can be attributed to the strength of our policing partnerships. Along with Peel Regional Police and our other partners, the RCMP stands fast against ideologically motivated violent extremists and remains committed to the safety of all Canadians."

- C/Supt. Matt Peggs, Officer in Charge, Criminal Operations, RCMP O Division

If you believe you have witnessed, or are aware of, any criminal extremism and/or suspicious activities which could pose a threat to public safety and/or national security, we encourage you to report it to Peel Regional Police at 905-453-3311 or within Canada to the National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Peel Regional Police investigators at the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca .

