Funding to support 14 First Nations, Inuit and Métis documentary heritage projects

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024–2025 funding cycle of its Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative. In total, 14 First Nations, Inuit and Métis organizations will share $912,963 to support their efforts to digitize and preserve language and culture materials and to increase their digitization and preservation capacity.

The recipients were selected based on the recommendations of a review committee, external to LAC and consisting of First Nations, Inuit and Métis heritage professionals from across Canada.

Indigenous organizations receiving funding through the Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative (2024–2025):

Cold Lake First Nations

Native Counselling Services of Alberta

Ktunaxa Nation Council Society

Cheslatta Carrier Nation

Gwich'in Tribal Council

Inuvialuit Cultural Centre Pitquhiit-Pitqusiit

Inuit Broadcasting Corporation

Woodland Cultural Centre

Munsee Delaware Language and History Group, c/o Munsee-Delaware Nation

Chippewas of Rama First Nation

La Boîte Rouge VIF

First Nations University of Canada

Kinistino Metis Local 43

Council of Yukon First Nations—Yukon Native Language Centre

Project titles and funding amounts for 2024–2025 contribution funding recipients can be found on the Listen, Hear Our Voices web page.

Heritage organizations play a vital role in preserving Canada's local memory. LAC is proud to contribute to documenting, preserving and making accessible to the public a memory that reflects the diversity of experiences and cultures in Canadian society.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates cooperation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and dissemination of knowledge and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Quotes

"Congratulations to this year's recipients, and thank you to all the organizations that applied. Your efforts are vital to preserving the past and sharing it with future generations. Providing access to a greater diversity of historical documents is one of the first steps toward healing and reconciliation. By supporting these organizations, we're empowering the voices that shape our communities and our country."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Congratulations to this year's recipients of the Listen, Hear Our Voices funding program. It's an honour to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations across Canada that strive to preserve and share Indigenous cultures and languages. I look forward to seeing the wonderful projects you'll bring to life and the impact they'll have on all of us."

Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

Quick facts

Since its creation in 2019, Listen, Hear Our Voices has provided nearly $7 million to 115 projects across the country.

to 115 projects across the country. Although funding under Listen, Hear Our Voices will conclude at the end of March 2025 , LAC's permanent funding stream, the Documentary Heritage Communities Program, will remain as an opportunity for projects by Indigenous-led organizations.

, LAC's permanent funding stream, the Documentary Heritage Communities Program, will remain as an opportunity for projects by Indigenous-led organizations. In April 2019, guided by the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada , LAC launched its Indigenous Heritage Action Plan comprised of 28 actions to be taken by LAC to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to its collections. This action plan was developed in consultation with the members of the Indigenous Advisory Circle, who provide LAC with advice and guidance.

, LAC launched its Indigenous Heritage Action Plan comprised of 28 actions to be taken by LAC to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to its collections. This action plan was developed in consultation with the members of the Indigenous Advisory Circle, who provide LAC with advice and guidance. To find out more about LAC's progress in advancing its commitments, consult the Indigenous Heritage Action Plan Implementation Progress Report. A new version of the Action Plan will be released in 2025 and will guide LAC's continued efforts towards truth, reconciliation and healing.

