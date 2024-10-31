Funding to support 14 First Nations, Inuit and Métis documentary heritage projects
Oct 31, 2024, 15:08 ET
Library and Archives Canada is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024–2025 funding cycle of its Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative.
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024–2025 funding cycle of its Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative. In total, 14 First Nations, Inuit and Métis organizations will share $912,963 to support their efforts to digitize and preserve language and culture materials and to increase their digitization and preservation capacity.
The recipients were selected based on the recommendations of a review committee, external to LAC and consisting of First Nations, Inuit and Métis heritage professionals from across Canada.
Indigenous organizations receiving funding through the Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative (2024–2025):
- Cold Lake First Nations
- Native Counselling Services of Alberta
- Ktunaxa Nation Council Society
- Cheslatta Carrier Nation
- Gwich'in Tribal Council
- Inuvialuit Cultural Centre Pitquhiit-Pitqusiit
- Inuit Broadcasting Corporation
- Woodland Cultural Centre
- Munsee Delaware Language and History Group, c/o Munsee-Delaware Nation
- Chippewas of Rama First Nation
- La Boîte Rouge VIF
- First Nations University of Canada
- Kinistino Metis Local 43
- Council of Yukon First Nations—Yukon Native Language Centre
Project titles and funding amounts for 2024–2025 contribution funding recipients can be found on the Listen, Hear Our Voices web page.
Heritage organizations play a vital role in preserving Canada's local memory. LAC is proud to contribute to documenting, preserving and making accessible to the public a memory that reflects the diversity of experiences and cultures in Canadian society.
About Library and Archives Canada
The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates cooperation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and dissemination of knowledge and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.
Quotes
"Congratulations to this year's recipients, and thank you to all the organizations that applied. Your efforts are vital to preserving the past and sharing it with future generations. Providing access to a greater diversity of historical documents is one of the first steps toward healing and reconciliation. By supporting these organizations, we're empowering the voices that shape our communities and our country."
The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage
"Congratulations to this year's recipients of the Listen, Hear Our Voices funding program. It's an honour to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations across Canada that strive to preserve and share Indigenous cultures and languages. I look forward to seeing the wonderful projects you'll bring to life and the impact they'll have on all of us."
Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada
Quick facts
- Since its creation in 2019, Listen, Hear Our Voices has provided nearly $7 million to 115 projects across the country.
- Although funding under Listen, Hear Our Voices will conclude at the end of March 2025, LAC's permanent funding stream, the Documentary Heritage Communities Program, will remain as an opportunity for projects by Indigenous-led organizations.
- In April 2019, guided by the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, LAC launched its Indigenous Heritage Action Plan comprised of 28 actions to be taken by LAC to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to its collections. This action plan was developed in consultation with the members of the Indigenous Advisory Circle, who provide LAC with advice and guidance.
- To find out more about LAC's progress in advancing its commitments, consult the Indigenous Heritage Action Plan Implementation Progress Report. A new version of the Action Plan will be released in 2025 and will guide LAC's continued efforts towards truth, reconciliation and healing.
Associated Links
Contribution funding recipients for 2024–2025
Indigenous Documentary Heritage Initiatives
Indigenous Heritage Action Plan
Indigenous Heritage Action Plan Implementation Progress Report
