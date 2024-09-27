THUNDER BAY, ON, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Indigenous peoples are at the forefront of the fight against biodiversity loss and climate change. Across the country, First Nations, Inuit, and Métis are on the ground managing land, water, and helping communities thrive while safeguarding the natural spaces we all depend on for current and future generations.

Today, Jaimee Gaunce, Executive Director of the First Nations National Guardians Network (NGN), joined the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario; and Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, to announce the investment of up to $27.6 million to support 80 First Nations Guardians initiatives.

This investment will support 18 new and 62 existing initiatives to safeguard the land, water, and wildlife within First Nation territories while also creating meaningful employment opportunities in remote areas.

Executive Director Gaunce, Minister Guilbeault, Minister Hajdu, and Member of Parliament Powlowski were also joined by Valérie Courtois, Executive Director of the Indigenous Leadership Initiative; Bertha Sutherland of Constance Lake First Nation; and Dr. Robert Stewart of BZA-Rocky Bay First Nation. This announcement marks a significant milestone, as it is the first time First Nations Guardians' funding has been independently managed by the National Guardians Network, the world's first Indigenous-led national stewardship network.

Longstanding initiatives, such as the Matawa First Nations' Four Rivers Regional Guardians Network are concrete examples of Guardians' initiatives in action—acting as the "eyes and ears" on the ground by monitoring ecological health and working to preserve and pass on Indigenous knowledge and nature-based learning to inspire future Guardians.

For over a decade, Four Rivers Regional Guardians Network has led environmental stewardship and capacity-building for nine Matawa member First Nations in Northern Ontario. With this new investment, Four Rivers will strengthen its support for land, water, and wildlife stewardship within these communities; acquire vital monitoring equipment and other resources; deliver support and training; and standardize monitoring approaches, methods, and data collection and organization.

The Indigenous Guardians initiative is an important pathway for Indigenous peoples to continue to exercise their rights and responsibilities in stewardship of their traditional lands, and a key component of Canada's commitment to and implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Quotes

"Indigenous-led stewardship offers profound and transformative benefits for communities and the environment and Guardians are a cornerstone of these efforts. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the First Nations National Guardians Network for their dedication and success in administering this year's program. This achievement will ensure that future generations benefit from healthy land and water and stands as a powerful testament to self‑determination in action."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The Guardians are on the frontlines of conservation efforts, and by placing this responsibility in their hands, we affirm their knowledge, capacity, and connection to the land. Supporting the leadership and expertise of Indigenous peoples creates a more holistic and sustainable approach to conservation by considering ecosystem health, community well-being, and economic sustainability. Today's investment not only strengthens environmental protection but also supports meaningful job creation in Indigenous and northern communities."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Today marks a major milestone. This is the first round of Guardians' funding fully administered by the First Nations National Guardians Network. We are proud to fulfill this responsibility. And we welcome the federal commitment to the National Guardians Network as a recognition that First Nations have the expertise, capacity, and knowledge to take the lead in the responsible management of stewardship investments."

– Jaimee Gaunce, Executive Director, First Nations National Guardians Network

"We congratulate the First Nations National Guardians Network on ensuring more Guardians are caring for lands and waters across the country. And we welcome the example the relationship between the Government of Canada and the Network is setting. As countries prepare to attend COP16, the United Nations Biodiversity Conference in October, this approach in partnership with First Nations offers a successful model of how respecting Indigenous leadership and Nationhood creates on-the-ground benefits for lands and waters and communities."

– Valérie Courtois, Executive Director, Indigenous Leadership Initiative

"With today's announcement, we recognize the essential role of Indigenous leadership in protecting biodiversity and promoting sustainability. I am happy to see the incredible impact this investment will have on local communities and future generations."

– Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River

Quick facts

In December 2022 , Minister Guilbeault jointly announced the launch of a new First Nations National Guardians Network with Valérie Courtois, the Founding Director of the Indigenous Leadership Initiative.

, Minister Guilbeault jointly announced the launch of a new First Nations National Guardians Network with Valérie Courtois, the Founding Director of the Indigenous Leadership Initiative. Environment and Climate Change Canada has invested more than $91.6 million in over 240 First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Guardians initiatives since 2018.

in over 240 First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Guardians initiatives since 2018. Combined, these investments have helped support the creation of almost 1,500 traditionally and culturally meaningful employment opportunities, while protecting nature and wildlife.

The federal government expanded its support for Indigenous Guardians in 2021, committing up to $100 million to support new and existing Indigenous Guardians initiatives and the establishment of Indigenous Guardians networks.

to support new and existing Indigenous Guardians initiatives and the establishment of Indigenous Guardians networks. Funding and decision-making are implemented jointly with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis using a distinctions-based approach that respects and recognizes the unique perspectives, rights, responsibilities, and needs of Indigenous peoples.

These types of Indigenous-led stewardship initiatives integrate ecosystem health, community well-being, and economic sustainability, creating a more holistic and sustainable approach to conservation.

Canada has committed to conserving 30 percent of its land and water by 2030.

