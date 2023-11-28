Library and Archives Canada's new funding cycle of its Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative is now open. First Nations, Inuit and Métis organizations striving to digitize and preserve language and culture materials and build digitization and preservation capacity for their communities are welcome to apply by January 30, 2024.

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada's (LAC) new funding cycle of its Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative is now open. First Nations, Inuit and Métis organizations striving to digitize and preserve language and culture materials and build digitization and preservation capacity for their communities are welcome to apply. Up to $100,000 per project is available for eligible organizations. First Nations, Inuit and Métis governing entities and non-profit organizations are invited to submit applications until 11:59 p.m., local time, on January 30, 2024.

Interested organizations can consult the Listen, Hear Our Voices web page for information on eligibility and how to apply.

We are offering informational webinars to support prospective applicants. LAC officials will provide information about the Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative and application process. There will also be a question and answer period.

English sessions:

December 19, 2023 , from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (EST)

January 16, 2024 , from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (EST)

French sessions:

December 20, 2023 , from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (EST)

January 17, 2024 , from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (EST)

Register by noon the day before your desired session by sending a message to [email protected].

Please include the following information:

Name

Title

Organization

Contact email

The date of your preferred session

We will send you an email invitation with the login details for the webinar.

Listen, Hear Our Voices is part of LAC's Indigenous Documentary Heritage Initiatives. These initiatives recognize that LAC has a role both in supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis organizations to access information to enhance their understanding of their histories and in increasing awareness of First Nations, Inuit and Métis histories among all Canadians.

Quotes

"Preserving Indigenous documentary heritage allows us to safeguard the past, while investing in meaningful collaborations that guide us towards a more enriched and understanding future. Our government is committed to continue supporting the preservation of Indigenous cultures and languages."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"LAC is proud to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis organizations and communities in their efforts to preserve their rich documentary heritage. The Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative provides tools and support to enhance efforts for preserving and sharing stories today and for generations to come."

—Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

Quick Facts

Since its creation in 2019, Listen, Hear Our Voices has provided $4.6 million to 75 projects across the country.

An Indigenous review committee, external to LAC and consisting of First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals from across Canada, will review the applications and make recommendations for funding in the spring of 2024.

In April 2019, LAC launched a five-year action plan that comprises 28 actions to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to its collections. Developed in collaboration with the Indigenous Advisory Circle, this plan represents LAC's response to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and illustrates its commitment to implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (S.C. 2021, c. 14).

