Funding available to support documentary heritage organizations

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Documentary heritage organizations across the country can now apply for funding for the 2024–2025 cycle of Library and Archives Canada's (LAC) Documentary Heritage Communities Program (DHCP).

Each year, recipient organizations share $1.5 million to support projects aimed at improving and increasing the capacity to preserve, promote and make documentary heritage accessible. Interested organizations can visit the DHCP's web page for eligibility criteria and tools to help prepare and submit an application. The deadline is January 11, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (PST).

Heritage organizations play a vital role in preserving Canada's history. LAC is proud to contribute to documenting, preserving and making accessible to the public a memory that reflects Canadian experiences, cultures and society.

If you have any questions about the DHCP, contact us by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 819-997-0893 or 1-844-757-8035.

"Organizations working in the documentary heritage sector play a key role in preserving and highlighting our past. These projects help build and diversify our collective memory so that it better reflects our society, our stories, and our culture. I invite these organizations, from coast to coast to coast, to submit their projects to the Documentary Heritage Community Program. The government is proud to support them so they can leave a rich heritage."

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I encourage organizations whose mission is to document Canada's history, make it accessible to all and preserve it for future generations to apply for funding. We are proud of their work and want to work with them to better integrate local history into our great common Canadian history."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"The funding received through the DHCP has made a major difference in our capacity to improve our access-based collection management as well as increase capacity in our community. We were able to provide greater access and long-term preservation to these incredibly important community records and provide experience for community members in the preservation and promotion of their own histories."

– Stephen Shurgold, Librarian and Archivist, Stó:lō Library and Archives

Since the DHCP was launched in 2015, LAC has provided $13.5 million in support to 380 documentary heritage community projects across Canada .

in support to 380 documentary heritage community projects across . Last year, of the 38 recipients, 11 organizations received funding for Indigenous documentary heritage projects, and 9 organizations received funding for Francophone documentary heritage projects.

An organization can receive funding of up to $50,000 per year (up to $60,000 for a remote organization) to implement its projects.

per year (up to for a remote organization) to implement its projects. After being submitted, project applications are reviewed by an external advisory committee. Selected projects will be announced in spring 2024.

