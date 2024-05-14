Tons of New Activities to Enjoy with Friends and Family! Don't Miss Out!

MONTREAL, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ -

HEADLINES

More than 70 events and activities at the Old Port of Montréal this summer!

at the Old Port of Montréal this summer! All-new this summer : Jackalope, the Shérif festival, Show devant presented with Montréal Complètement Cirque, Montréal's Korean Week, and so much more!

: The ultimate gastronomy hub: Les Eaux Douces presented by Les Survenant s, opens at Jacques-Cartier pavilion on June 1st!

presented by s, opens at Jacques-Cartier pavilion on The Science Centre's all-new feature interactive exhibition Banquet invites you to use all your senses to explore the secrets of gastronomy, starting May 16!

invites you to use all your senses to explore the secrets of gastronomy, Open to everyone starting June 1st , the Techno Garden is an outdoor experience that will teach you how to design the gardens of tomorrow!

, the is an outdoor experience that will teach you how to design the gardens of tomorrow! Australia : The Wild Continent 3D, the new documentary by Studio K2 presented at the Science Centre's IMAX®Telus theatre starting June 20!

All-New Programming for Summer 2024!

The Old Port is all about keeping things fresh! Our mission is to offer new activities every summer, so that means new events, new festivals, and celebrations of all kinds… come get in on the fun!

June 7 to 9 - Chinese Double Fifth and Cultural Heritage : Come learn more about Chinese culture during this traditional Chinese lunar festival.

: Come learn more about Chinese culture during this traditional Chinese lunar festival. July 6 - Show devant : A circus performance presented in collaboration with Montréal Complètement Cirque and featuring a very special circus arts truck! Don't miss it!

: A circus performance presented in collaboration with Montréal Complètement Cirque and featuring a very special circus arts truck! Don't miss it! August 22 to 25 - Montréal Korean Week: Free event where you can explore and discover Korean traditions and customs, including food and activities!

Free event where you can explore and discover Korean traditions and customs, including food and activities! September 13 to 15 - Jackalope is at the Old Port this summer! A free event that has been attracting high-level skateboard and bouldering athletes, professionals, and fans for more than a decade. Come for an adrenalin rush during this international action sports festival's 12th edition, including DJs and food trucks. It all happens at Jacques Cartier Quay!

is at the Old Port this summer! A free event that has been attracting high-level skateboard and bouldering athletes, professionals, and fans for more than a decade. Come for an adrenalin rush during this international action sports festival's 12th edition, including DJs and food trucks. It all happens at Jacques Cartier Quay! September 19 to 21 – The Shérif festival: A Wild West-inspired country music festival at Clock Tower Quay's Event Platform!

Classic Old Port Favourites Are Back Too!

Farewell spring, make way for summer! The Old Port has all sorts of activities for you to enjoy, or enjoy all over again, with a whole bunch of new ones too! Summer is the best time to enjoy the outdoors and make memories with friends and family. Come take part in leisure activities designed to help you maximize those hazy days of summer!

The Old Port's Clock Tower Beach reopens on June 14. Come soak up the sun and enjoy exceptional views of the St. Lawrence and Jacques Cartier Bridge! Not to mention those incredible fireworks during the International des Feux Loto-Québec that you can watch from the beach during The Sky Belongs to the DJ events. Cirque du Soleil is back May 23 to August 25 at Jacques Cartier Quay with its 35th production of KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities where you can let your imagination run wild and get lost in eerily familiar and enchanting past. BOTA BOTA, spa-sur-l'eau invites you to double down on relaxation inside its water circuits including body care and massages. The iconic Grande Roue de Montréal's Ferris wheel offers you incredible summertime views of the skyline and the river, and thrill seekers can enjoy high speeds zipping across the site with MTL Zipline and taking in 360° views of the Old Port site. Want to play on the water? Take a cruise aboard Bateau-Mouche! Want to travel back in time? Discover the immersive Horizon of Khufu experience presented by PHI and created by Excurio and travel 4,500 years back to ancient Egypt and explore the Great Pyramid of Giza!

Then there are the festivals! The ever-popular classics are back to please one and all, including Holi – Festival of Colours on June 22, Taste of the Caribbean from June 11 to 14, Le Grand Poutinefest from June 17 to 28 with an all-new musical component and a new microbrew tasting zone! In August, join us for First Fridays starting on August 1, followed by the return of Orientalys from August 8 to 11, the Montreal Streetfood Fest from August 15 to 18, and Taco Fest Montréal from August 31 to September 2. Then in September, the return of Festival AfroMonde from September 12 to 15! And don't forget to be with us at the Old Port for Canada Day on July 1st celebrating the family with activities of all kinds, including performances, a giant games zone, and inflatable games too!

The river shuttle service is back at the Old Port from May 19 to October 27. Hop on and make your way to the other side of the river to keep biking, skating, running, or walking to your heart's content! Enjoy the views of the shore, the city, and the river along the way, it's an eye-catching ride!

Finally, Jacques Cartier pavilion presents a whole new gastronomical hub experience with Les Eaux Douces presented by Les Survenants! Food curious? Food fan? Food lover? This is the place to be! Grab a bite and delight in new discoveries with friendly and sustainable menus in a universally accessible spot!

Learn more and make reservations

All Kinds of New Fun and Wonder at the Science Centre this Summer!

Exploring and playing with science… that's what the Science Centre is all about! This summer is no exception with two new experiences that explore the science of food, food making, food growing, and sustainability ! The Science Centre proudly presents its four permanent exhibitions this summer as well as the all-new Interactive Exhibition Banquet starting on May 16 — a hearty, interactive, and multisensory journey that takes you from the kitchen to the dinner table in this North American premiere. Explore six zones where you can roll some dough, try some daring combinations, and explore savours and aromas that will captivate all your senses! Right outside, visit the Techno Garden that opens June 1st for an enlightening and surprising exploration of urban agriculture, filled with innovation and new tech! Developed in collaboration with Dubois Agrinovation.

Australia: The Wild Continent 3D will be showing at the Science Centre's IMAX®TELUS theatre starting June 20! Take the whole family on an immersive voyage across the Land Down Under. Shot by the award-winning team behind Australia: The Great Wild North 3D and Mountain Adventure: Out of Bounds 3D, this all-new film explores the vastness of Australia's unique landscapes, home to a 45-million-year-old biological treasure trove. Welcome to the wild continent of Australia!

Learn more and buy tickets

About the Old Port of Montréal

For more than 25 years, the Old Port of Montréal has offered a wide range of interactive, cultural, and leisure activities including science-oriented activities at the Montréal Science Centre, the second most visited science centre in Canada. Spanning 2.5 km along the St. Lawrence River, the Old Port of Montréal is Québec's most popular tourist site welcoming over six million visitors each year. Its partners are Coca-Cola, TELUS, Rythme 105.7, 92.5 The Beat, CKOI, and 98.5 FM.

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive approach and for showcasing local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are TELUS, Amazon Web Services, Énergir, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.

SOURCE Société du Vieux-Port de Montréal Inc.

For further information: Old Port Press Contact: Steven Poitevin, Public Relations Manager, [email protected], 514 838-4593