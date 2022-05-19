FULL-THROTTLE FAMILY FUN! NELVANA ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT AND LICENSING DEAL WITH FELD ENTERTAINMENT FOR MONSTER JAM® FRANCHISE

New Animated Kids Series is Based on the Popular Monster Jam Franchise

Nelvana Also Appointed Exclusive Merchandising Representative for Existing Monster Jam Brand in Canada and France

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Nelvana, a world-leading international producer, distributor and licensor of children's animated and live action content, has teamed up with Feld Entertainment to develop a new animated action-adventure kids series, Monster Jam Gears & Galaxies (working title), based on the epic Monster Jam franchise (52x11mins). Through the deal, Nelvana will not only distribute the new series but will also represent global merchandise licensing of this series, and exclusively represent the existing Monster Jam brand in Canada and France.

"Partnering with Feld Entertainment gives us the opportunity to delve into the adrenaline-fueled arena of monster trucks loved by families around the globe," said Pam Westman, President of Nelvana. "At Nelvana, we are always looking for unique characters and stories that have international appeal and can drive a successful merchandise program, and Monster Jam checks all the boxes! We're looking forward to engaging with existing fans and bringing in new fans to the edge-of-your-seat entertainment of Monster Jam."

In the new series, amazing Monster Jam trucks travel through the universe to rescue "boosters" (working name) – playful, plug-in robots that give the trucks extraordinary abilities – but the race is on! They have to rescue those boosters before they fall into the wrong hands.

"We continue to expand Monster Jam beyond the live event into more content and consumer touchpoints as our global audience grows," said Kenneth Feld, Chair & CEO of Feld Entertainment. "Together with Nelvana, we are introducing a new set of Monster Jam trucks and stories that will inspire and delight fans worldwide."

Monster Jam is a live action-packed motorsports event operated by Feld Entertainment. Monster Jam is the most approachable family-friendly sport in the world today, with loyal, lifelong fans across the globe who crave bigger, faster, and louder experiences in the world's most famous stadiums and arenas. First introduced in 1992, the Monster Jam franchise has gained an extensive worldwide reach with events in 32 countries and 60 markets internationally that see around 4 million annual attendees total (based on 2019) and more than 5.7 million followers across all Monster Jam social channels. The global phenomenon connects with a wide fan base, including Millennial and Gen X parents, and children under the age of 12.

About Nelvana

Entertaining kids for over 50 years, Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and action series, and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 180 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has over 4,800 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Monster Jam

Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles at Monster Jam where world-class athletes are locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, attendees will enjoy full-throttle family fun with mammoth monster trucks including the legendary Grave Digger®, Max-D™ and Megalodon®.

About Feld Entertainment®

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, and Jurassic World Live Tour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

