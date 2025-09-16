GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening its relationship with its European partners and expanding economic avenues for Canada.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, and the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced the signing of a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA) with Portugal. The formal signing of the GSOIA took place in Lisbon, with Ambassador Élise Racicot representing Canada and Ms. Helena Malcata, Director-General for Foreign Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representing Portugal.

Canada and Portugal share a long diplomatic history based on significant people-to-people ties and common values that underpin cooperation on regional and global issues. The two countries share a strong commitment to democracy, human rights and the rules-based international order, promoting effective multilateralism to develop effective responses to today's most pressing global challenges. Portugal is also an important trade partner and export market for Canada, with bilateral merchandise trade exceeding $3.2 billion in 2024.

This GSOIA will assist in fulfilling tangible benefits for Canadians, such as improved access to defence markets and technologies. Once entered into force, this agreement will:

strengthen Canada's engagement with Portugal , a like-minded partner and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally, by establishing a framework that supports cooperation in operations, equipment sharing and collaboration on shared NATO priorities in the Atlantic

provide a vehicle for Canada to access the Portuguese specialized workforce and the country's classified technologies

The agreement establishes a legally binding framework for the exchange of classified information between Canada and Portugal. It ensures that both Canada and Portugal maintain the highest standards of security while allowing the exchange of sensitive government information entrusted to authorized contractors and government institutions.

By reinforcing cooperation with Portugal, this agreement reflects Canada's broader commitment to building strong international partnerships that support trade, innovation and shared prosperity in a fast-changing global environment. It also reinforces Canada's role as a reliable ally in defence and security cooperation.

Quotes

"Modernizing Canada's procurement practices is essential to ensuring transparency and strengthening our security. This agreement with Portugal will not only protect the exchange of sensitive information with a trusted NATO ally, it will also open new opportunities for Canadian businesses, support good jobs, and help grow our economies. By working together, Canada and Portugal are strengthening both our security and economic strength."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

"Shared values, mutual respect and a strong commitment to democracy underpin Canada's ties with Portugal. In today's rapidly changing global context, this agreement demonstrates Canada's commitment to advancing defence and security cooperation with European allies, and strengthening commercial ties for the benefit of citizens on both continents."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Foreign Affairs

"Canada is furthering its cooperation with like-minded partners to create new opportunities for our defense industry and Canadian workers. Our agreement with Portugal, a strong NATO ally, will enhance defense intelligence and sensitive information exchanges, while opening new doors for businesses in both countries."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State, Defence Procurement

Quick facts

This agreement marks the fifth GSOIA signing since December 2024 as efforts to fortify Canada's relationships with key, like-minded partners continue.

as efforts to fortify relationships with key, like-minded partners continue. GSOIAs are negotiated by Public Services and Procurement Canada's Industrial Security Sector in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada and National Defence.

Canada and Portugal are NATO allies and actively participate in multilateral peace and security operations, including NATO's enhanced forward presence in Latvia (led by Canada ).

and are NATO allies and actively participate in multilateral peace and security operations, including NATO's enhanced forward presence in (led by ). In June 2025 , Canada signed a Security and Defence Partnership with the European Union (EU). This partnership enables: Canadian collaboration with Readiness 2030, an EU defence initiative aimed at mobilizing up to €800 billion to strengthen Europe's defence capacity a first step toward access for Canadian companies to European defence joint-procurement opportunities financed by the Security Action for Europe instrument enhanced collaboration in maritime security, cybersecurity and disinformation countermeasures

Associated links

