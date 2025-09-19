GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform users of lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge during the following period:

Sunday, September 21 , at 10 pm , to Monday, September 22 , at 10 am

Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of public safety, the outer lanes in both the Ottawa‑bound and Gatineau-bound directions will be closed to vehicular traffic in anticipation of an upcoming demonstration taking place in Gatineau and Ottawa on Monday morning. This preventive measure is intended to ensure the safe operating condition of the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge during the demonstration.

Access for cyclists and pedestrians will be maintained during this period.

PSPC wishes to remind users that load restrictions on the Alexandra Bridge remain in effect and will be enforced, with a maximum of:

27 tonnes on the vehicular lanes

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

