Jun 28, 2022, 11:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Chaudière Crossing will be fully closed to accommodate Canada Day events during the following period:
- Friday, July 1, at 6 am to Saturday, July 2, at 2 am
During this period, all lanes and sidewalks will be closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.
We would also like to advise you of these traffic impacts related to Canada Day events. For more information, please contact Marlène Alt, Senior Communications Officer, City of Ottawa, at [email protected].
PSPC thanks users for their patience.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
Share this article