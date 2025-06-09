FuelPositive to Provide Strategic and Operational Updates

WINNIPEG, MB, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - FuelPositive Corporation (TSXV: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) ("FuelPositive" or the "Company"), a leading Green Ammonia clean technology company, is pleased to inform shareholders that it is preparing to release a series of detailed strategic and operational updates in the days and weeks ahead.

Following the resumption of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Friday, June 6, 2025, the Company is finalizing communications in collaboration with key partners regarding its progress on several fronts, including system certification, manufacturing readiness, and partnership development.

"We appreciate our shareholders' patience during this period and look forward to sharing comprehensive updates shortly," said Ian Clifford, Co-Founder, CEO and Board Chair. "We're coordinating carefully to ensure accuracy and alignment across all stakeholders."

FuelPositive continues to focus on providing its decentralized Green Ammonia systems to Canadian farmers and assisting the agricultural sector in its transition to sustainable, local, and cost-effective inputs.

Further updates will be communicated through the Company's standard public disclosure channels.

About FuelPositive:

Groundbreaking AgTech and Green Energy:

FuelPositive's containerized Green Ammonia systems are redefining the ammonia industry by decentralizing production and placing control directly in the hands of farmers. This innovative model enables on-site generation of green nitrogen fertilizer and carbon-free fuel, reducing dependence on volatile supply chains and pricing. Each ton of ammonia produced by a FuelPositive system eliminates up to 2 tons of CO₂e emissions, offering both environmental and economic advantages. Designed for simplicity, reliability, and remote monitoring, the systems integrate seamlessly into farm operations, allowing farmers to produce what they need and when needed, without added complexity.

First System Delivery: A Milestone in Sustainable Agriculture:

In June 2024, FuelPositive delivered its first commercial demonstration system, the FP300, to Tracy and Curtis Hiebert's 11,000-acre grain farm near Sperling, Manitoba. This milestone marks a major advancement for both the Company and the future of sustainable agriculture. The upcoming system activation will further highlight the transformative impact of FuelPositive's technology on farming practices, supporting a more resilient and sustainable food system.

Manitoba: A Global Center of Excellence:

FuelPositive is positioning Manitoba at the forefront of decentralized Green Ammonia production. With a bold vision to establish a world-leading manufacturing hub in the province, the Company is set to drive economic growth, create high-value jobs in engineering, science, and skilled trades, and make Manitoba a global centre of excellence for sustainable agriculture and clean technology.

FuelPositive Corporation is based in Ontario and Manitoba (Canada) and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH and on the OTCQB in the USA under the symbol NHHHF.

