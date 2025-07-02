FuelPositive Reports Progress on Manitoba System and Government Funding Discussions

WINNIPEG, MB, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - FuelPositive Corp. (TSXV: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) is pleased to share a key update as it prepares to activate its first on-farm, decentralized Green Ammonia system in Sperling, Manitoba.

Final on-site work is now underway. Engineering partner Stantec and electrical and mechanical partner Wescan are completing the last system adaptations to meet Manitoba Hydro's requirements. These include targeted refinements in designated hazardous zones to ensure compliance with all relevant electrical and safety regulations. Inspections and certifications by Intertek and Manitoba Hydro are expected to follow pending confirmation of the next phase of operational funding.

In parallel, FuelPositive is in advanced discussions with two provincial and one federal government body for both non-dilutive and strategic equity funding. These high-level negotiations are progressing well, and the Company anticipates greater clarity in the near term, aligned with its long-term commercialization goals.

Additional funding through the Agricultural Clean Technology Program (ACTP) is also expected in the coming weeks. While non-dilutive funding remains the company's clear priority, FuelPositive is prepared to pursue complementary options to stay on track and maintain its first-mover advantage.

"Non-dilutive financing is always our preference," said Ian Clifford, Co-Founder and CEO of FuelPositive. "That said, we're open to aligned equity participation, especially when it helps us deliver faster. Our focus is securing the right capital to meet our commitments to Manitoba farmers and our shareholders."

FuelPositive continues to receive direct support from Manitoba farmers, who have shown strong interest in future system purchases following the successful launch of the first unit.

With deployment now within reach, the company remains focused on moving quickly and effectively.

"We're in the final stretch," Clifford added. "Momentum is building and we're pushing forward for Canadian farmers and a cleaner, more resilient agricultural future."

Further updates on certification and funding will follow shortly.

About FuelPositive:

Groundbreaking AgTech and Green Energy:

FuelPositive's containerized Green Ammonia systems are redefining the ammonia industry by decentralizing production and placing control directly in the hands of farmers. This innovative model enables on-site generation of green nitrogen fertilizer and carbon-free fuel, reducing dependence on volatile supply chains and pricing. Each ton of ammonia produced by a FuelPositive system eliminates up to 2 tons of CO₂e emissions, offering both environmental and economic advantages. Designed for simplicity, reliability, and remote monitoring, the systems integrate seamlessly into farm operations, enabling farmers to produce what they need and when they need it, without added complexity.

Built in Canada, Designed for Farmers

The FP300 demonstration system, installed on an 11,000-acre grain farm in Sperling, Manitoba, is designed to produce 100 metric tonnes of Green Ammonia annually. This system serves as the foundation for the FP1500 commercial system, which has an annual output of 500 metric tonnes and is designed to support farms of approximately 10,000 acres. Powered by Manitoba's clean hydroelectricity, the system produces carbon-free ammonia on demand and provides a decentralized, cost-effective alternative to fossil-fuel-based fertilizers and fuels.

First System Delivery: A Milestone in Sustainable Agriculture:

In June 2024, FuelPositive delivered its first commercial demonstration system, the FP300, to Tracy and Curtis Hiebert's 11,000-acre grain farm near Sperling, Manitoba. This milestone marks a major advancement for both the Company and the future of sustainable agriculture. The upcoming system activation will further highlight the transformative impact of FuelPositive's technology on farming practices, supporting a more resilient and sustainable food system.

Manitoba: A Global Center of Excellence:

FuelPositive is positioning Manitoba at the forefront of decentralized Green Ammonia production. With a bold vision to establish a world-leading manufacturing hub in the province, the Company is set to drive economic growth, create high-value jobs in engineering, science, and skilled trades, and transform Manitoba into a global centre of excellence for sustainable agriculture and clean technology.

FuelPositive Corporation is located in Ontario and Manitoba (Canada) and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH, as well as on the OTCQB in the USA under the symbol NHHHF.

