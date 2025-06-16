FuelPositive Announces Strategic Partnership with Stantec

WINNIPEG, MB, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - FuelPositive Corp. (TSXV: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) is pleased to announce substantial progress in the final certification and commissioning of the world's first farmer-owned, decentralized Green Ammonia production system.

As the company nears the completion of its certification process, FuelPositive has formalized a strategic partnership with Stantec, one of the most respected and impactful engineering and environmental consulting firms globally. Working collaboratively, the two teams are now focused on completing the final approvals before the company's first decentralized, farmer-owned green ammonia system can be powered on.

To read Stantec's news release, Click Here

A Strategic Collaboration for Final Certification

Over the past few months, Stantec has been instrumental in validating the technical and regulatory documentation necessary for certification in Manitoba. Founded and headquartered in Edmonton, Stantec brings extensive expertise in sustainable engineering, infrastructure, and regulatory compliance. Their deep understanding of Manitoba-specific environmental and safety frameworks, combined with a proven track record in scaling clean technologies, makes them the ideal partner to guide FuelPositive through the final approvals.

With Stantec's multi-faceted support and in partnership with Wescan, FuelPositive has successfully finalized pressure vessel certification through Manitoba's Inspection and Technical Services department (ITS. Navigating the technical and regulatory requirements demanded precision and experience, and Stantec's expert guidance was essential in effectively completing the process.

Stantec also played a critical role in supporting FuelPositive through the environmental compliance process with Manitoba Environment and Climate Change. This approval confirms that on-farm use of the FP300 system aligns with provincial regulatory standards, validating its readiness for activation and creating a clear path for the certification of future FP1500 commercial systems throughout Manitoba.

Stantec: A Transformational Partner

Alongside their support for FuelPositive, Stantec plays a key role in advancing a variety of other impactful initiatives.

With 32,000 employees across over 450 offices worldwide, Stantec is a recognized global leader in sustainable infrastructure and design. Its award-winning work and consistent recognition for innovation and excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices align closely with FuelPositive's mission, strengthening both the credibility and real-world potential of the project.

"Partnering with FuelPositive on this demonstration project exemplifies our commitment to advancing decarbonization in industrial applications," said Ameya Bhandarkar, Industrial Buildings Lead at Stantec. "We're proud to be part of their vision and support this important project through commissioning, startup, and beyond."

Stantec is very active in Manitoba, having led numerous high-profile projects, including the Manitoba Museum, North End Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrade, and Fort Whyte Alive Buffalo Crossing Visitor Centre. Their 60,000-square-foot, LEED Gold-certified Winnipeg Centrepoint office serves as a hub for local development and community engagement.

"The depth and rigour of Manitoba's certification process cannot be overstated," added André Mech, BEng, MBA – Advisor, Carbon Credits and Emissions Reduction and Independent Director. "Stantec's independent validation brings a high level of assurance. Their involvement confirms that the system is built to meet and exceed strict environmental and safety standards."

Completing the final sequence of approvals

FuelPositive is now entering the final sequence of regulatory approvals, with Stantec overseeing the process. These final steps include essential yet minor system modifications to meet jurisdiction-specific requirements, a three-day electrical compliance review by Intertek, and a provincial utility inspection, a final step required before the system can be powered on.

"FuelPositive remains firmly committed to realizing our vision of commercializing Dr. Dincer's technology," said Ian Clifford, Co-Founder, Chair, and CEO of FuelPositive. "Over the past year, we've brought the system significantly closer to that goal, advancing its design, integration, and regulatory readiness. Stantec's involvement is helping FuelPositive finalize the essential technical and regulatory elements, as our broader vision continues to take shape."

FuelPositive is also working closely with Wescan, Intertek, and other stakeholders to complete the remaining regulatory steps. These involve final system refinements and inspections, which will commence as soon as further operational funding is secured. With the system already integrated with Manitoba's hydroelectric grid, a successful utility inspection is expected to clear the way for immediate activation.

"Activation means proven on-farm performance, confirmed customers, and the start of revenue," Clifford added. "That's what we're focused on: delivering with discipline, direction and purpose

FuelPositive is prioritizing non-dilutive funding options as part of its overall financing strategy. Securing the operational capital required to complete system activation remains critical to maintaining the Company's first-mover advantage.

Fair Communication, Clear Progress

This news release follows a period of limited public communication. During the extended TSXV review, FuelPositive made a deliberate decision to pause communications in order to protect the integrity of its process and avoid disadvantaging Canadian shareholders, who were temporarily unable to trade while the stock remained active in the U.S. market.

"We paused public updates during the TSXV review to ensure fairness and protect Canadian investors," said Luna Charlebois Clifford, Co-Founder, Director, and Chief Impact Officer. "But behind the scenes, we never slowed down. This has been a defining chapter, one marked by vision, trust, and a deep belief in what we're building. The progress we've made reflects the unwavering dedication of our team and partners, and the transformational potential of what lies ahead."

FuelPositive will continue to share focused updates as it advances toward system activation. In its upcoming news releases, the Company will provide details on the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, including key insights into its financial position and long-term strategic direction.

About FuelPositive:

Groundbreaking AgTech and Green Energy:

FuelPositive's containerized Green Ammonia systems are redefining the ammonia industry by decentralizing production and placing control directly in the hands of farmers. This innovative model enables on-site generation of green nitrogen fertilizer and carbon-free fuel, reducing dependence on volatile supply chains and pricing. Each ton of ammonia produced by a FuelPositive system eliminates up to 2 tons of CO₂e emissions, offering both environmental and economic advantages. Designed for simplicity, reliability, and remote monitoring, the systems integrate seamlessly into farm operations, enabling farmers to produce what they need and when they need it, without added complexity.

Built in Canada, Designed for Farmers

The FP300 demonstration system, installed on an 11,000-acre grain farm in Sperling, Manitoba, is designed to produce 100 metric tonnes of Green Ammonia annually. This system serves as the foundation for the FP1500 commercial system, which has an annual output of 500 metric tonnes and is designed to support farms of approximately 10,000 acres. Powered by Manitoba's clean hydroelectricity, the system produces carbon-free ammonia on demand and provides a decentralized, cost-effective alternative to fossil-fuel-based fertilizers and fuels.

First System Delivery: A Milestone in Sustainable Agriculture:

In June 2024, FuelPositive delivered its first commercial demonstration system, the FP300, to Tracy and Curtis Hiebert's 11,000-acre grain farm near Sperling, Manitoba. This milestone marks a major advancement for both the Company and the future of sustainable agriculture. The upcoming system activation will further highlight the transformative impact of FuelPositive's technology on farming practices, supporting a more resilient and sustainable food system.

Manitoba: A Global Center of Excellence:

FuelPositive is positioning Manitoba at the forefront of decentralized Green Ammonia production. With a bold vision to establish a world-leading manufacturing hub in the province, the Company is set to drive economic growth, create high-value jobs in engineering, science, and skilled trades, and transform Manitoba into a global centre of excellence for sustainable agriculture and clean technology.

FuelPositive Corporation is located in Ontario and Manitoba (Canada) and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH, as well as on the OTCQB in the USA under the symbol NHHHF.

For further information, please contact: Ian Clifford, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair, [email protected], Tel: 416.535.8395, www.fuelpositive.com; Investor Relations United States & International: RB Milestone Group (RBMG), [email protected]; Investor Relations Canada: Transcend Capital Inc., [email protected]