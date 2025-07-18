FuelPositive Provides Update on Corporate Strategy and On-Farm Progress

WINNIPEG, MB, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) ("FuelPositive" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology company committed to delivering sustainable, decentralized on-farm production systems for Green Ammonia, is pleased to share the following operational and corporate strategy update to its shareholders.

Demonstration Site Update

On-site progress is steadily advancing. Wescan, FuelPositive's electrical and mechanical integration partner, was on-site last week to continue to refine its system review and ensure full compliance with Manitoba electrical standards. Their next set of recommendations is expected next week, marking an important milestone in meeting provincial regulatory requirements.

Once Wescan adjustments have been implemented, the Company will prepare its system for the next phase: Intertek's three-day inspection and final certification process. These are the final steps before Manitoba's electrical compliance approval and system activation.

"We remain focused on completing these final phases efficiently and will continue to keep shareholders informed as we reach each milestone," said André Mech, BEng, MBA – Advisor, Carbon Credits and Emissions Reduction and Independent Director.

Board Strategic Update and AGM 2025:

FuelPositive is planning to propose two key initiatives at the upcoming Annual General Meeting to enhance the Company's long-term prospects and preserve the interests and value of long-term shareholders.

"These measures reflect a thorough analysis of recent challenges and a proactive strategy to support FuelPositive's growth as it moves toward commercial sales," said Luna Charlebois-Clifford, Co-Founder, Director, and Chief Impact Officer.

Prospective Move to CBOE Canada (formerly NEO Exchange)

To support FuelPositive's long-term growth and enhance market conditions for our shareholders, the Company is actively evaluating a potential transition from the TSX Venture Exchange to CBOE Canada Inc. It anticipates a proposal to transfer the listing being presented for shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

Management believes that listing on CBOE Canada better suits a rapidly growing Company that is introducing groundbreaking agricultural technology to the market. By pursuing this listing, the Company aims to streamline its regulatory path and reinforce investor confidence, ensuring it can act decisively on strategic opportunities.

"Our recent market experiences have highlighted the importance of adapting our processes to maintain efficiency and responsiveness," added Charlebois-Clifford.

After reviewing several options, management believes CBOE Canada provides a stronger platform for companies entering commercialization. It offers improved investor visibility, better protections against market manipulation, and closer alignment with investors focused on agriculture, cleantech, and ESG technologies.

A final decision to transition the listing to CBOE Canada has not yet been made and will first be subject to a formal application process, shareholder approval at the AGM, and the satisfaction of all applicable listing requirements, including working capital requirements. There can be no assurance that a listing on CBOE Canada will be completed, and the Company may elect not to proceed with a listing despite receiving shareholder approval.

Share Consolidation

The Company also intends to propose a share consolidation at its upcoming AGM as part of its broader strategy to increase shareholder value and strengthen its market position. The goal is to elevate the Company's share price to levels that attract institutional investors, reduce susceptibility to algorithmic and manipulative trading, and enhance the Company's ability to pursue more strategic and flexible financing options.

It is also anticipated that an increase in the share price will boost FuelPositive's visibility and attract a wider range of long-term investors, including those with minimum share price criteria. The proposed consolidation will need shareholder approval and regulatory review, with additional details to be provided in the AGM materials. A final consolidation ratio has not yet been determined, and the completion of the process depends on approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and meeting minimum public distribution requirements.

"These decisions are part of a broader strategy to maintain momentum, ensure transparency, and create the right conditions for FuelPositive to deliver on its long-term objectives," said Luna Charlebois-Clifford, Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer of FuelPositive. "Our focus is to keep building value for shareholders while ensuring the company has the funds, the structure, and the flexibility it needs to move efficiently into its commercial phase."

More details regarding the AGM will be provided once a date for the meeting has been determined.

About FuelPositive:

Groundbreaking AgTech and Green Energy:

FuelPositive's containerized Green Ammonia systems are redefining the ammonia industry by decentralizing production and placing control directly in the hands of farmers. This innovative model enables on-site generation of green nitrogen fertilizer and carbon-free fuel, reducing dependence on volatile supply chains and pricing. Each ton of ammonia produced by a FuelPositive system eliminates up to 2 tons of CO₂e emissions, offering both environmental and economic advantages. Designed for simplicity, reliability, and remote monitoring, the systems integrate seamlessly into farm operations, enabling farmers to produce what they need and when they need it, without added complexity.

Built in Canada, Designed for Farmers

The FP300 demonstration system, installed on an 11,000-acre grain farm in Sperling, Manitoba, is designed to produce 100 metric tonnes of Green Ammonia annually. This system serves as the foundation for the FP1500 commercial system, which has an annual output of 500 metric tonnes and is designed to support farms of approximately 10,000 acres. Powered by Manitoba's clean hydroelectricity, the system produces carbon-free ammonia on demand and provides a decentralized, cost-effective alternative to fossil-fuel-based fertilizers and fuels.

First System Delivery: A Milestone in Sustainable Agriculture:

In June 2024, FuelPositive delivered its first commercial demonstration system, the FP300, to Tracy and Curtis Hiebert's 11,000-acre grain farm near Sperling, Manitoba. This milestone marks a major advancement for both the Company and the future of sustainable agriculture. The upcoming system activation will further highlight the transformative impact of FuelPositive's technology on farming practices, supporting a more resilient and sustainable food system.

Manitoba: A Global Center of Excellence:

FuelPositive is positioning Manitoba at the forefront of decentralized Green Ammonia production. With a bold vision to establish a world-leading manufacturing hub in the province, the Company is set to drive economic growth, create high-value jobs in engineering, science, and skilled trades, and transform Manitoba into a global centre of excellence for sustainable agriculture and clean technology.

FuelPositive Corporation is located in Ontario and Manitoba (Canada) and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH, as well as on the OTCQB in the USA under the symbol NHHHF.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided to provide information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

