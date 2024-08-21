TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, is pleased to announce the appointment of new members to its Stakeholder Advisory Committees (SAC) for the 2024-2026 term.

The SAC process affirms FSRA's commitment to maintaining an open, transparent, and collaborative approach that involves stakeholders, ensuring broad input and perspectives to inform its direction.

FSRA welcomes the new SAC members who will serve a two-year term starting in September.

These committees play a crucial role in providing valuable insights and advice to FSRA and its board, helping to shape policies and initiatives that impact Ontario's financial services sector.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming response to our public call for applications," said Stephen Power, Interim CEO, FSRA.

"The dedication and passion demonstrated by all applicants are truly commendable. Your willingness to contribute your expertise is vital to the ongoing success and evolution of our regulatory efforts."

After careful evaluation of the applications received, FSRA is pleased to announce the new members for the following SACs:

FSRA extends its sincere thanks to the outgoing SAC members for their invaluable service and contributions over the past term. Their efforts, influence, and dedication to FSRA's work and Ontario's financial services sectors are deeply appreciated.

Other committees

The Pensions SAC membership is staggered, and it will be seeking members this fall. The Pensions SAC will also include an extended term of two to three years.

Learn more:

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

Learn more at www.fsrao.ca

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario