FSRA settles enforcement action with Chad E. Martin

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) settled an enforcement action with Chad E. Martin relating to the renewal of Martin's insurance agent licence.

Martin provided false information in his licence renewal application contrary to Section 8 of Ontario Regulation 347/04 and failed to comply with an administrative monetary penalty order issued under Section 39(7) of the Mortgage Brokers, Lenders, and Administrators Act.

In the settlement, Martin has agreed to withdraw his licence renewal application and has undertaken to not file a renewal application until December 31, 2022. In the event that Martin's licence is subsequently renewed, Martin has agreed to supervisory conditions for a period of 12 months. Martin has also undertaken to comply with the Administrative Monetary Penalty order.

Read the Minutes of Settlement here.

Read the Notice of Proposal here.

