TORONTO, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has imposed an administrative penalty in the amount of $25,000 on Murteza Mohamedali (Mohamedali) and conditions on Mohamedali's life insurance and accident & sickness insurance agent licence.

The Financial Services Tribunal found that Mohamedali contravened section 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04 by repeatedly representing on life insurance applications to the insurer that the funds for the premiums came directly from his clients, which was false and misleading.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a decision of the Financial Services Tribunal in Mohamedali v. Ontario (CEO of FSRA), 2025 ONFST 4.

