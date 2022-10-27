Call for new members to join technical advisory committee

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is seeking expert advice to enhance its policy and supervisory approaches for Ontario's mortgage broker sector.

The regulator is accepting applications for new members of its Mortgage Brokering Technical Advisory Committee. They would serve a three-year term to replace four outgoing members whose terms will expire at the end of 2022.

Their input would help support consumer protection, drive innovation and increase regulatory efficiency.

FSRA will select members based on their knowledge and professional experience in mortgage brokering, including mortgage administration, mortgage investments, real estate financing and mortgage technology providers. FSRA will also consider how candidates' skills and experiences complement or build on those of existing members.

To learn more about member qualifications and responsibilities, please see the Terms of Reference.

Interested applicants can submit a cover letter and current resume by November 28, 2022 to [email protected]. FSRA will consider applications from the public and current members whose terms are expiring.

