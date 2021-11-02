FSRA seeking new members for its Consumer Advisory Panel

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is seeking new members to join its Consumer Advisory Panel for the 2022 term. It is also seeking public input on the Panel's Terms of Reference.

The Panel assists the Consumer Office to serve as the voice of the consumer within FSRA. It helps ensure that the perspectives of consumers inform FSRA's direction and decisions.

Applicants will be selected based on their relevant experience, skills, knowledge, and perspectives while considering the overall composition of the Panel. To learn more about member qualifications and responsibilities, please see the Panel's current Terms of Reference.

Submission Requirements

Those interested in applying should submit the following two documents to [email protected] by December 1, 2021.

A current resume

A cover letter that addresses the following:

Why the applicant is interested in serving on the Panel;



How the applicant's skills and experiences match the purpose, mandate, and responsibilities of the Panel; and



The types of insights that the applicant would bring to the Panel (e.g., technical expertise in a particular sector, general policy expertise, a layperson's perspective).

Questions about submission requirements can be sent to [email protected].

To learn more about the Panel's inaugural term, please see its 2020 Annual Report.

Learn more: FSRA is continuing to work with those it regulates to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more www.fsrao.ca.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

For further information: FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES: Andrea Wooland, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, C: (416) 723-1304, [email protected]

