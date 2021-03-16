FSRA Releases Leading Practices for Defined Benefit Multi-Employer Pension Plans

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is committed to promoting the good administration of pension plans and protecting the rights and benefits of all plan beneficiaries.

In 2020, FSRA conducted a thematic review of 21 Ontario-registered Defined Benefit Multi-Employer Pension Plans (DB MEPPS) under its supervision. The review focused on governance, risk management and communication practices.

As of March 2021, more than 1 million Ontarians participate in DB MEPPs. These pension plans provide security and peace of mind to their plan beneficiaries, and families and communities across Ontario.

FSRA is now issuing Defined Benefit Multi-Employer Pension Plans – Leading Practices information guidance for DB MEPP trustees and their advisors to consider as they evaluate their current practices.

Learn more:

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Melissa Hogg, Director, Corporate Communications, Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, C: 437-218-1250, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.fsrao.ca

