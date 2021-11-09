FSRA Issues Final Guidance on Administration of Pension Benefits upon Marriage Breakdown and Updated Guide for Members and Spouses

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is committed to promoting the good administration of pension plans and protecting and safeguarding the pension benefits and rights of pension plan beneficiaries.

FSRA is releasing final Guidance on the Administration of Pension Benefits Upon Marriage Breakdown. This Guidance provides a principles-based approach with examples plan administrators can use to interpret and comply with their legal obligations. The new Guidance comes into effect on November 9, 2021.

As a result of feedback received, the Guidance better clarifies FSRA's position on issues relating to valuation, payment and division, and survivor benefits.

We are also releasing an updated plain language guide for plan members and their spouses to support their understanding of this topic.

