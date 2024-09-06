TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has issued an Order against Higginson Equipment Inc. (Higginson).

Higginson contravened the Pension Benefits Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.8, and its regulations, by failing to remit employer and employee contributions totalling $34,931.46 to the pension fund of the Pension Plan for the Employees of Higginson Equipment Inc., Registration Number 0259606.

FSRA issued this order as Higginson did not request a hearing before the Financial Service Tribunal or contest FSRA's decision.

