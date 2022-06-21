TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued an order imposing two administrative penalties in the total amount of $8,500 on Mark Dennis Carter.

Mark Dennis Carter failed to maintain errors and omissions insurance or an approved form of financial guarantee contrary to Ontario Regulation 374/04. Mark Dennis Carter also furnished false and misleading information to FSRA contrary to section 447(2)(a) of the Insurance Act.

FSRA issued this order as Mark Dennis did not request a hearing or contest FSRA's proposal.

Read FSRA's Order here.

Read the Notice of Proposal here.

