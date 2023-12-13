Experts and stakeholders will provide advice on non-auto insurance issues

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - To ensure a wide variety of industry experts inform direction and decision making the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has established a new technical advisory committee for the non-auto property and casualty sector.

"It's important to collaborate with industry professionals to understand key sector issues and determine where to prioritize our supervision efforts. This collaboration will provide a measured and predictable regulatory environment for the P&C sector," said Beata Morris, Director, Market Conduct - P&C Insurance.

"It also provides us with an opportunity to hear about the latest trends and developments within the insurance industry. This supports efficient and effective regulation that protects the rights and interests of consumers. It also promotes high standards of business conduct and public confidence in the P&C sector."

The 14 members will provide advice, input and feedback on matters related supervision priorities and key risk areas in the sector.

This technical advisory committee will also support FSRA's efforts to improve supervision in the sector and keep FSRA up to date on sector trends and risks.

Members were selected based on their experience and qualifications after a public call.

FSRA thanks all applicants for taking the time to put their name forward for consideration.

After careful evaluation, FSRA is pleased to announce the following members:

Paul Wilson

Pam Marson

Marco Gorgonio

Susan Penwarden

Terry Dodsworth

Stacey Fobear

Marcia Mowatt

Obaid Rahman

Karen Ritchie

Sarah Scott

Elliott Silverstein

Colin Simpson

Evan Stubbings

Steve Masnyk

The committee will be meeting in early 2024 and FSRA looks forward to sharing updates on its progress.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

