Interim Leader Named as Open and Competitive Search Begins

TORONTO, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - CEO of the Financial Services Regulator of Ontario (FSRA), Mark White, has been confirmed as Chair of the Ontario Energy Board and will be stepping down effective Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Mr. White's nomination was announced by the Minister of Energy, Todd Smith, on May 3rd and was confirmed by the Standing Committee on Government Agencies on May 30th.

FSRA Logo (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)

Taking over as interim CEO will be Stephen Power. Mr. Power is the Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at FSRA and is responsible for leading finance, risk management, human resources, information technology, facilities planning, and project management. He will assume the interim CEO role while FSRA undertakes an open and competitive search for a permanent successor.

In addition, the term of the Chair of the FSRA Board of Directors, Joanne De Laurentiis, has been extended for one year providing continuity to the organization through this transition period. The Board and the executive team are committed to maintaining FSRA's momentum and ensuring that operations continue to move forward uninterrupted.

"Stephen will be supported by a strong executive team with a depth of industry and leadership experience as well as a staff with immense strength and expertise," said Ms. De Laurentiis.

On behalf of the FSRA Board, Ms. De Laurentiis offers her congratulations to Mr. White on his appointment and thanks him for his vision, integrity, and determination in leading FSRA from its launch in 2019 to where it is today, a regulator that continually delivers on its mandate with a principles-based and outcomes lens.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

Ministry of Energy and Electrification News Release

